Scottish Championship Play-offs - 1st Leg
AlloaAlloa Athletic19:45HamiltonHamilton Academical
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Hogarth
  • 14Stanger
  • 2Taggart
  • 23Devine
  • 7Cawley
  • 16King
  • 11Miller
  • 27Strachan
  • 26Coulson
  • 18Sammon
  • 15MacIver

Substitutes

  • 1Muir
  • 5Graham
  • 9Donnelly
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 24Rankin
  • 28Cannon

Hamilton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 31Smith
  • 15McGowan
  • 25Owens
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 22Tumilty
  • 8Martin
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 21Smith
  • 7Spence
  • 19Winter
  • 10Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 9Ashley-Seal
  • 11Smith
  • 12Sparrow
  • 23De Bolle
  • 24Lawson
  • 32McFarlane
  • 41Oné
  • 46Morgan
Referee:
Greg Aitken

