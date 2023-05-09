Alloa Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups
Alloa
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Hogarth
- 14Stanger
- 2Taggart
- 23Devine
- 7Cawley
- 16King
- 11Miller
- 27Strachan
- 26Coulson
- 18Sammon
- 15MacIver
Substitutes
- 1Muir
- 5Graham
- 9Donnelly
- 19Buchanan
- 20O'Donnell
- 24Rankin
- 28Cannon
Hamilton
Formation 3-4-3
- 31Smith
- 15McGowan
- 25Owens
- 4O'Reilly
- 22Tumilty
- 8Martin
- 18Mimnaugh
- 21Smith
- 7Spence
- 19Winter
- 10Zanatta
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ashley-Seal
- 11Smith
- 12Sparrow
- 23De Bolle
- 24Lawson
- 32McFarlane
- 41Oné
- 46Morgan
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken