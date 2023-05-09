Close menu
Scottish Championship Play-offs - 1st Leg
AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians19:45FalkirkFalkirk
Venue: Excelsior Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rae
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 16Watson
  • 6Fordyce
  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 10Frizzell
  • 4McCabe
  • 17Devenny
  • 23McGill
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Stanway
  • 7Kouider-Aïssa
  • 8McGregor
  • 12Fellows
  • 14McMaster
  • 19Deveney
  • 21Telfer
  • 24Byrd
  • 43Hutton

Falkirk

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Kinnear
  • 2Williamson
  • 22McKay
  • 6Donaldson
  • 15McCann
  • 5Henderson
  • 4McGinn
  • 73Kennedy
  • 18Oliver
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 19Burrell

Substitutes

  • 1Morrison
  • 7Morrison
  • 9Allan
  • 11McGuffie
  • 14Yeats
  • 16Wright
  • 21Lawal
  • 23Kucheryavyi
  • 26Mackie
Referee:
Scott Lambie

