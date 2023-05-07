Watch: Crues hit four to beat Ballymena in decider

Crusaders captain Philip Lowry says they were "brilliant from start to finish" as the Irish Cup was retained with a 4-0 win over Ballymena United.

Man-of-the-match Lowry scored his 21st goal of the season in the Windsor Park decider as the Crues overcame Ballymena for a second straight year.

"To a man across the team we were just brilliant," said the midfielder.

"I had a really good feeling about us in this game and to cap a season like this one with a goal is amazing."

Ross Clarke's deflected striker gave Crusaders in a half-time lead before second-half goals from Adam Lecky, Lowry and Paul Heatley.

Lowry, who was skipper in the absence of the suspended BJ Burns, impressed as the Crues won the Irish Cup for a third time in five seasons.

"It was all about the team, I thought we were brilliant from start to finish. We felt we had to put right the final of last year, even though we won we were so bad. On a personal level I wanted to put it right because I was anonymous last year.

"It's tournament that's been very good to me over the years - we were missing many key men, we were missing our skipper but everyone stepped up and although I got man of the match it could have been five or six others.

Philip Lowry leaps to head in the third Crusaders goal against the Sky Blues on Sunday

"These games can be gone in a blink, they can just pass you by. You can be scratching your head afterwards going 'I never turned up' and I think all of us felt that way but to a man across the team we were just brilliant.

"I always fancy myself in big games for a goal - I've got a bit of a track record for it. I can't really remember too much of the goal but it was brilliant ball in from Ross, I attacked it and it's gone in the corner."

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter was particularly impressed with the second-half performance of his team.

"I thought last year we sort of stole the cup from Ballymena with a couple of late goals," he said.

"I asked for a big performance and I got that in spades. We were really good from the get-go and we kept them under pressure.

"We could have got more in the first half, our second half performance was scintillating and we ran out comfortable winners.

"It was lovely of David Jeffrey (Ballymena manager) to say we played them off the park and it's a compliment coming from a legend of our game."