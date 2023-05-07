Close menu
French Ligue 1
TroyesTroyes1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Troyes 1-3 Paris St-Germain: PSG win first game after suspending Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal for Paris St-Germain
Kylian Mbappe is the joint top scorer in Ligue 1, level with Alexandre Lacazette on 24 goals

Paris St-Germain moved to within three wins of the Ligue 1 title with a routine victory at Troyes.

PSG were dominant playing in their first match since suspending World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the champions in the eighth minute before Vitinha doubled the lead midway through the second half.

Xavier Chavalerin pulled a goal back for Troyes late on, only for PSG to add a third through Fabian Ruiz.

PSG, who came into this match having lost three of their past six games, now need just seven more points to win a record 11th French title.

They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with four more fixtures remaining this season.

Troyes stayed 19th, 12 points off safety, and must win all of their remaining games - and hope results go their way - to pull off an unlikely survival.

Line-ups

Troyes

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 30Gallon
  • 22Zoukrou
  • 23Rami
  • 4Palmer-Brown
  • 19BruusSubstituted forBaldéat 68'minutes
  • 8AgouméSubstituted forKouaméat 68'minutes
  • 24Chavalerin
  • 39LarouciSubstituted forYadeat 81'minutes
  • 29Odobert
  • 7BaldéBooked at 45mins
  • 9UgboSubstituted forRony Lopesat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lis
  • 2Porozo
  • 6Kouamé
  • 11Rony Lopes
  • 15Palaversa
  • 17Salmier
  • 18Baldé
  • 26Yade
  • 28Mazou-Sacko

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 15Danilo
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forGharbiat 90+3'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 80'minutes
  • 8Ruiz
  • 14Bernat
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 80'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 90Letellier
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Match Stats

Home TeamTroyesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away31
Shots on Target
Home3
Away12
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ismaël Gharbi replaces Vitinha.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rominigue Kouamé (Troyes) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wilson Odobert with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renato Sanches.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vitinha (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Renato Sanches.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Xavier Chavalerin (Troyes) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Papa Ndiaga Yade with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  12. Post update

    Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rominigue Kouamé (Troyes).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Troyes. Papa Ndiaga Yade replaces Yasser Larouci.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Troyes. Rony Lopes replaces Iké Ugbo.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Carlos Soler replaces Hugo Ekitike.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Renato Sanches replaces Marco Verratti.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Erik Palmer-Brown.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG34253679354478
2Lens34219457263172
3Marseille34217662342870
4Monaco34197868511764
5Lille34178960411959
6Rennes341751256381856
7Lyon341681057411656
8Nice341312942321051
9Lorient34149114846251
10Reims34121484135650
11Clermont34148123744-750
12Montpellier34134175657-143
13Toulouse34126164855-742
14Strasbourg34811154655-935
15Brest34811153850-1235
16Auxerre34810163256-2434
17Nantes34614143550-1532
18Ajaccio3465232261-3923
19Troyes34410204273-3122
20Angers3435262874-4614
View full French Ligue 1 table

