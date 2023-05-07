Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe is the joint top scorer in Ligue 1, level with Alexandre Lacazette on 24 goals

Paris St-Germain moved to within three wins of the Ligue 1 title with a routine victory at Troyes.

PSG were dominant playing in their first match since suspending World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for the champions in the eighth minute before Vitinha doubled the lead midway through the second half.

Xavier Chavalerin pulled a goal back for Troyes late on, only for PSG to add a third through Fabian Ruiz.

PSG, who came into this match having lost three of their past six games, now need just seven more points to win a record 11th French title.

They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with four more fixtures remaining this season.

Troyes stayed 19th, 12 points off safety, and must win all of their remaining games - and hope results go their way - to pull off an unlikely survival.