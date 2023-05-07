Match ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.
Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in their first home match since winning the Serie A title.
Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.
Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward's spot-kick in the 48th minute.
Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years on Sunday after a draw with Udinese.
And they were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 95Gollini
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 55Østigård
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 45'minutes
- 7ElmasSubstituted forZerbinat 84'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forKvaratskheliaat 45'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 78'minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 12Marfella
- 13Rrahmani
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 68Lobotka
- 70Gaetano
- 77Kvaratskhelia
- 91Ndombélé
Fiorentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Terracciano
- 2Cordeiro Dos SantosSubstituted forVenutiat 45'minutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 15Terzic
- 34S AmrabatSubstituted forKouaméat 76'minutes
- 32DuncanSubstituted forMandragoraat 67'minutes
- 22González
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCastrovilliat 66'minutes
- 33SottilSubstituted forSaponaraat 76'minutes
- 7Jovic
Substitutes
- 3Biraghi
- 8Saponara
- 10Castrovilli
- 11Ikoné
- 16Ranieri
- 23Venuti
- 31Cerofolini
- 38Mandragora
- 42Bianco
- 51Vannucchi
- 72Barák
- 77Brekalo
- 99Kouamé
- Referee:
- Matteo Marchetti
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksa Terzic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).
Post update
Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a through ball.
Post update
Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.
Post update
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).
Post update
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.
Post update
Hand ball by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.
Post update
Nicolás González (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Comments
Join the conversation