Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli1FiorentinaFiorentina0

Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments0

Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates his goal
Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli this season

Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in their first home match since winning the Serie A title.

Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward's spot-kick in the 48th minute.

Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years on Sunday after a draw with Udinese.

And they were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli players are given a guard of honour
At 64, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti - who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma - is the oldest manager to win Serie A
Napoli fans display the number three in the stands
Napoli's previous two titles came in the days of Argentina legend Maradona, after whom their stadium is now named, in 1987 and 1990

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 95Gollini
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 55Østigård
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 45'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forZerbinat 84'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forKvaratskheliaat 45'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 78'minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 68Lobotka
  • 70Gaetano
  • 77Kvaratskhelia
  • 91Ndombélé

Fiorentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Terracciano
  • 2Cordeiro Dos SantosSubstituted forVenutiat 45'minutes
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 98dos Santos de Paulo
  • 15Terzic
  • 34S AmrabatSubstituted forKouaméat 76'minutes
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forMandragoraat 67'minutes
  • 22González
  • 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCastrovilliat 66'minutes
  • 33SottilSubstituted forSaponaraat 76'minutes
  • 7Jovic

Substitutes

  • 3Biraghi
  • 8Saponara
  • 10Castrovilli
  • 11Ikoné
  • 16Ranieri
  • 23Venuti
  • 31Cerofolini
  • 38Mandragora
  • 42Bianco
  • 51Vannucchi
  • 72Barák
  • 77Brekalo
  • 99Kouamé
Referee:
Matteo Marchetti

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamFiorentina
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksa Terzic with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).

  8. Post update

    Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Zerbin (Napoli).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).

  14. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

  20. Post update

    Nicolás González (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 19:32

    I've never had a comment first.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 7th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli34265370234783
2Juventus34206852282466
3Lazio34197852262664
4Inter Milan342031162352763
5AC Milan341710755391661
6Atalanta341771056411558
7Roma341771045331258
8Fiorentina341210124540546
9Monza341210124245-346
10Torino341210123639-346
11Bologna33129124243-145
12Udinese331013104341243
13Sassuolo33127144049-943
14Salernitana33714124154-1335
15Empoli33811142943-1435
16Lecce33710162840-1231
17Hellas Verona3369182751-2427
18Spezia34512172856-2827
19Cremonese34412183159-2824
20Sampdoria3338222059-3917
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories