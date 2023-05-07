Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham (centre) joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City as a 17-year-old in 2020

Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to narrow the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to one point.

The 19-year-old England international, who is in talks to join Real Madrid this summer, took his season tally to 13 goals in all competitions.

Karim Adeyemi also scored twice as well as missing a late penalty for Edin Terzic's side.

Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen completed the scoring.

The defeat leaves Wolfsburg in seventh place, two points outside the European qualification places.

After surrendering their lead at the top last weekend following a draw at relegation battlers VfL Bochum, Dortmund needed a response to keep up the pressure on Bayern, who opened up a four-point gap with victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

They certainly did that, taking the lead after just 14 minutes through Adeyemi and going 3-0 up by half-time.

Three more goals after the break, including Bellingham's double, completed a thumping win and kept alive their hopes of a first title in 11 years.

Both title contenders have just three games remaining, with Dortmund next in action at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.