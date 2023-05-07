Close menu
German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund6WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0

Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg: Jude Bellingham scores twice in thumping win for title contenders



Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal against Wolfsburg with his team-mates
Jude Bellingham (centre) joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City as a 17-year-old in 2020

Jude Bellingham scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 to narrow the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to one point.

The 19-year-old England international, who is in talks to join Real Madrid this summer, took his season tally to 13 goals in all competitions.

Karim Adeyemi also scored twice as well as missing a late penalty for Edin Terzic's side.

Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen completed the scoring.

The defeat leaves Wolfsburg in seventh place, two points outside the European qualification places.

After surrendering their lead at the top last weekend following a draw at relegation battlers VfL Bochum, Dortmund needed a response to keep up the pressure on Bayern, who opened up a four-point gap with victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

They certainly did that, taking the lead after just 14 minutes through Adeyemi and going 3-0 up by half-time.

Three more goals after the break, including Bellingham's double, completed a thumping win and kept alive their hopes of a first title in 11 years.

Both title contenders have just three games remaining, with Dortmund next in action at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17Wolf
  • 25Süle
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forÖzcanat 63'minutes
  • 26RyersonSubstituted forPasslackat 76'minutes
  • 21MalenSubstituted forReusat 62'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 19Brandt
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forReynaat 69'minutes
  • 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer

Wolfsburg

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Casteels
  • 3Bornauw
  • 29GuilavoguiSubstituted forParedesat 45'minutes
  • 5van de Ven
  • 27Arnold
  • 20BakuSubstituted forFischerat 45'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 22Nmecha
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forGerhardtat 65'minutes
  • 16KaminskiSubstituted forCozzaat 65'minutes
  • 23WindSubstituted forMarmoushat 65'minutes
  • 39Wimmer

Substitutes

  • 2Fischer
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Cozza
  • 12Pervan
  • 18Pejcinovic
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Marmoush
  • 36Ambros
  • 40Paredes
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Gio Reyna.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kilian Fischer with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Gerhardt.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 6, VfL Wolfsburg 0. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Julian Brandt with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Felix Passlack with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Yannick Gerhardt (VfL Wolfsburg).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Omar Marmoush (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kilian Fischer.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Sebastiaan Bornauw.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssoufa Moukoko.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Felix Passlack replaces Julian Ryerson.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).

  20. Post update

    Kevin Paredes (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31198483344965
2B Dortmund31204773403364
3RB Leipzig31176855371857
4Union Berlin31168744321256
5Freiburg3116874638856
6B Leverkusen311461154431148
7Wolfsburg311210954431146
8Mainz31129105146545
9Frankfurt311110105149243
10B Mgladbach31109124648-239
11Köln31911114249-738
12Werder Bremen31105164960-1135
13Augsburg3197154055-1534
14Hoffenheim3195174252-1032
15Schalke3179153159-2830
16Stuttgart31610153954-1528
17VfL Bochum3184193369-3628
18Hertha Berlin3167183762-2525
View full German Bundesliga table

