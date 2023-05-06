Close menu
German Bundesliga
Werder BremenWerder Bremen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry & Leroy Sane goals send Bayern four points clear

comments2

Serge Gnabry scores the opening goal for Bayern Munich in their victory against Werder Bremen
Serge Gnabry is the only Bundesliga player to score 10 or more goals in each of the past seven seasons

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored as Bayern Munich beat Werder Bremen to move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Gnabry finished past Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from close range following Jamal Musiala's pass.

Noussair Mazraoui set up Leroy Sane who slotted into the far corner for Bayern's second.

Niklas Schmidt scored a late consolation for Werder, firing a long-range strike into the top corner.

Borussia Dortmund will try to cut the gap back to one point when they face Wolfsburg on Sunday (16:30 BST).

Werder had two big chances to take the lead in the space of a minute during the first half, Romano Schmid whipping in a low cross which went through the legs of Mitchell Weiser, before Christian Gross blazed over from eight yards.

Victory sees Bayern secure Champions League qualification with three games to spare.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 5PieperBooked at 20minsSubstituted forVeljkovicat 55'minutes
  • 4Stark
  • 32FriedlBooked at 31mins
  • 8Weiser
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidtat 82'minutes
  • 36GroßSubstituted forGruevat 77'minutes
  • 6Stage
  • 3JungSubstituted forBuchananat 77'minutes
  • 20Schmid
  • 7DuckschSubstituted forPhilippat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Veljkovic
  • 17Philipp
  • 21Dinkçi
  • 22Schmidt
  • 26Buchanan
  • 28Gruev
  • 30Zetterer
  • 34Mbom
  • 39Chiarodia

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 5Pavard
  • 4de Ligt
  • 22CanceloBooked at 16mins
  • 38GravenberchSubstituted forMüllerat 64'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSanéat 64'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 17ManéSubstituted forSarrat 88'minutes
  • 7Gnabry

Substitutes

  • 10Sané
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Blind
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 41Morrison
  • 45Pavlovic
  • 46Ibrahimovic
Referee:
Christian Dingert
Attendance:
42,100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

  6. Post update

    Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  8. Post update

    Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen).

  11. Post update

    Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bouna Sarr replaces Sadio Mané.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! SV Werder Bremen 1, FC Bayern München 2. Niklas Schmidt (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Milos Veljkovic.

  16. Post update

    Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jens Stage (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mitchell Weiser (SV Werder Bremen).

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 19:49

    No ...i refuse to accept this.

    • Reply posted by peter, today at 20:33

      peter replied:
      The only comment is an absolute dream

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 6th May 2023

  • Werder BremenWerder Bremen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich2
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach2VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg1Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin0
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich31198483344965
2B Dortmund30194767402761
3RB Leipzig31176855371857
4Union Berlin31168744321256
5Freiburg3116874638856
6B Leverkusen311461154431148
7Wolfsburg301210854371746
8Mainz31129105146545
9Frankfurt311110105149243
10B Mgladbach31109124648-239
11Köln31911114249-738
12Werder Bremen31105164960-1135
13Augsburg3197154055-1534
14Hoffenheim3195174252-1032
15Schalke3179153159-2830
16Stuttgart31610153954-1528
17VfL Bochum3184193369-3628
18Hertha Berlin3167183762-2525
View full German Bundesliga table

