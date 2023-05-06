Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic are bottom of the Championship and have been relegated to League One

Wigan Athletic have failed to pay all players on time on the fifth occasion this season.

BBC Radio Manchester understands some of the first-team squad have been paid for this month while others have not.

A club statement said chairman Talal Al Hammad had on Friday paid 'as many employees as possible within the organisation with the resources available'.

The remaining wages are due to to paid by Tuesday.

The Latics were deducted three points in March for paying players late three previous times in the 2022-23 campaign.

More delays a couple of months ago meant further charges were brought against the club for a breach of requirements set by the English Football League.

Players have been given Saturday off from training before the team's final game of the season on Monday at home to Rotherham.

The statement added that the owners 'are working hard to ensure that this is rectified as soon as possible and apologise again for the stress this has caused'.