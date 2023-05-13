Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aleksandar Mitrovic reached a career-high top-flight tally of 12 goals with Fulham's second at Southampton

Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League ended in tame fashion as their relegation was confirmed with defeat at home by Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, making his return from an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, sealed Saints' fate with a stooping header after Carlos Vinicius' opener.

The hosts could have few complaints about the outcome after producing a muted performance despite knowing they had to win to have any chance of pulling off an unlikely survival mission.

They did have a Carlos Alcaraz strike disallowed for a marginal offside just before Vinicius broke the deadlock but the confident Cottagers were comfortably the better side.

Willian's first-half volley was cleared off the line by fellow Brazilian Lyanco, who had earlier been fortunate to escape a video assistant referee's penalty check for handball.

But Vinicius tucked home after Lyanco's clearance ricocheted to him kindly off Harrison Reed and Mitrovic nodded in his 12th league goal of the season from Harry Wilson's cross.

Southampton, lethargic throughout, had no response after falling behind and will be playing Championship football next season for the first time since 2012.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

38 Harris Referee: Thomas Bramall Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2. Post update Attempt saved. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Post update Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham). Post update Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton). Post update Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton). Post update Foul by Manor Solomon (Fulham). Post update Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Lyanco. Post update Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham). Post update James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Manor Solomon (Fulham). Post update Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jan Bednarek. Post update Attempt blocked. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo. Post update Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Issa Diop. Post update Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward