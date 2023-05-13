Close menu
Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton0FulhamFulham2

Southampton 0-2 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores on return from ban as Saints relegated from Premier League

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments105

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored his 12th goal this season, a new career high in the English Premier League.
Aleksandar Mitrovic reached a career-high top-flight tally of 12 goals with Fulham's second at Southampton

Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League ended in tame fashion as their relegation was confirmed with defeat at home by Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, making his return from an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, sealed Saints' fate with a stooping header after Carlos Vinicius' opener.

The hosts could have few complaints about the outcome after producing a muted performance despite knowing they had to win to have any chance of pulling off an unlikely survival mission.

They did have a Carlos Alcaraz strike disallowed for a marginal offside just before Vinicius broke the deadlock but the confident Cottagers were comfortably the better side.

Willian's first-half volley was cleared off the line by fellow Brazilian Lyanco, who had earlier been fortunate to escape a video assistant referee's penalty check for handball.

But Vinicius tucked home after Lyanco's clearance ricocheted to him kindly off Harrison Reed and Mitrovic nodded in his 12th league goal of the season from Harry Wilson's cross.

Southampton, lethargic throughout, had no response after falling behind and will be playing Championship football next season for the first time since 2012.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    4.15

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    4.25

  3. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    3.83

  4. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    3.91

  5. Squad number3Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    3.64

  6. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    3.84

  7. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    4.02

  8. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    3.94

  9. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    4.31

  10. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    4.68

  11. Squad number12Player nameOnuachu
    Average rating

    3.84

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    3.72

  2. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    3.23

  3. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    3.39

  4. Squad number20Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    3.44

  5. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    3.40

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    7.59

  2. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    7.43

  3. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    7.43

  4. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    7.55

  5. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    7.72

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    7.39

  8. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    8.75

  9. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    7.76

  10. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    7.63

  11. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    7.65

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    7.44

  2. Squad number9Player nameMitrovic
    Average rating

    8.16

  3. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    7.62

  4. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    7.69

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McCarthy
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 4Lyanco
  • 3Maitland-NilesSubstituted forA Armstrongat 82'minutes
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 45LaviaBooked at 53mins
  • 32WalcottSubstituted forSulemanaat 62'minutes
  • 26AlcarazSubstituted forElyounoussiat 73'minutes
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 73'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 12OnuachuSubstituted forMaraat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 7Aribo
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 14Bree
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 20Sulemana
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 31Bazunu

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 4Tosin
  • 31Diop
  • 33Robinson
  • 6Reed
  • 26João PalhinhaSubstituted forLukicat 77'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 78'minutes
  • 10CairneySubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 69'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 78'minutes
  • 30Carlos ViníciusSubstituted forMitrovicat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 28Lukic
  • 38Harris
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).

  5. Post update

    Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  8. Post update

    Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Manor Solomon (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Lyanco.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham).

  14. Post update

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Manor Solomon (Fulham).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by DrJ, today at 16:55

    The table doesn’t lie. Saints have been dire this season and deserve to go down.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:03

      Cole replied:
      The team that comes in last usually tends to deserve it... in other news, every 60 seconds in Africa a minute passes.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 17:00

    Lol, always same when teams relegated, players distraught, in tears etc..well should have tried harder over the season🙄

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 17:02

    Well on the plus side we made it to the middle of May! Writing on the wall when we binned off Hassunhutl. Punching for so many seasons. Gonna be a long road back if at all sadly. Nice while it lasted 😪

  • Comment posted by Gunther, today at 16:55

    Southampton relegated deservedly

    • Reply posted by Isitonlyme, today at 16:57

      Isitonlyme replied:
      To right and I’m a Saints fan.

  • Comment posted by Beauvillier-Raty-Hronek, today at 16:55

    We march on ............ into the Championship.

  • Comment posted by why bother, today at 16:58

    Southampton shouldn't have sacked Habentutel

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 17:03

    Should’ve never sacked Ralph. He did wonders for the club.

  • Comment posted by luke, today at 17:03

    Players gave up long ago. Today's performance was shameful.

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 16:58

    Southampton deserve to go down.They have been the poorest side in the league for a long time.Don’t think they will get back up either

    • Reply posted by OMG, today at 17:03