Match ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2.
Southampton's 11-year stay in the Premier League ended in tame fashion as their relegation was confirmed with defeat at home by Fulham.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, making his return from an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, sealed Saints' fate with a stooping header after Carlos Vinicius' opener.
The hosts could have few complaints about the outcome after producing a muted performance despite knowing they had to win to have any chance of pulling off an unlikely survival mission.
They did have a Carlos Alcaraz strike disallowed for a marginal offside just before Vinicius broke the deadlock but the confident Cottagers were comfortably the better side.
Willian's first-half volley was cleared off the line by fellow Brazilian Lyanco, who had earlier been fortunate to escape a video assistant referee's penalty check for handball.
But Vinicius tucked home after Lyanco's clearance ricocheted to him kindly off Harrison Reed and Mitrovic nodded in his 12th league goal of the season from Harry Wilson's cross.
Southampton, lethargic throughout, had no response after falling behind and will be playing Championship football next season for the first time since 2012.
More to follow.
Southampton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
4.25
- Squad number35Player nameBednarekAverage rating
3.83
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number3Player nameMaitland-NilesAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number45Player nameLaviaAverage rating
4.02
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number26Player nameAlcarazAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number12Player nameOnuachuAverage rating
3.84
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number18Player nameMaraAverage rating
3.23
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
3.39
- Squad number20Player nameSulemanaAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
3.40
Fulham
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number31Player nameDiopAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
8.75
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
7.76
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
7.65
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number9Player nameMitrovicAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number28Player nameLukicAverage rating
7.69
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McCarthy
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 4Lyanco
- 3Maitland-NilesSubstituted forA Armstrongat 82'minutes
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 45LaviaBooked at 53mins
- 32WalcottSubstituted forSulemanaat 62'minutes
- 26AlcarazSubstituted forElyounoussiat 73'minutes
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forDjenepoat 73'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 12OnuachuSubstituted forMaraat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Caleta-Car
- 7Aribo
- 9A Armstrong
- 14Bree
- 18Mara
- 19Djenepo
- 20Sulemana
- 24Elyounoussi
- 31Bazunu
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 4Tosin
- 31Diop
- 33Robinson
- 6Reed
- 26João PalhinhaSubstituted forLukicat 77'minutes
- 8WilsonSubstituted forKebanoat 78'minutes
- 10CairneySubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 69'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 78'minutes
- 30Carlos ViníciusSubstituted forMitrovicat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 7Kebano
- 9Mitrovic
- 11Solomon
- 12Cédric Soares
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 28Lukic
- 38Harris
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 0, Fulham 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Manor Solomon (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Post update
Foul by Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham).
Post update
Lyanco (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Post update
Harrison Reed (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
Post update
Foul by Manor Solomon (Fulham).
Post update
Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Lyanco.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Fulham).
Post update
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Manor Solomon (Fulham).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Issa Diop.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
