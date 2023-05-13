Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Anthony Martial's goal was only his second of 2023

Manchester United bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

Erik ten Hag's side had lost to Brighton and West Ham to give Liverpool - who were one point behind in fourth at the start of the day - hope of snatching a Champions League spot at their expense.

But Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half before Alejandro Garnacho marked his return from a long spell out through injury with a second in stoppage time to secure a win that moved Manchester United four points clear of the Reds with three games remaining.

With Marcus Rashford out through injury, it looked like being a difficult day in front of goal for the hosts as they missed a number of decent chances, particularly through Antony.

The winger curled an effort just wide after racing into space before sending a header over from close range when unmarked.

But Antony provided the assist for the first-half breakthrough when he was played in by Bruno Fernandes and he unselfishly squared to Martial for the tap-in.

Antony had another opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the second half but he drove a shot just wide of the post after being set up by a Fernandes backheel.

However, substitute Garnacho finally got Manchester United's second when the teenager raced through in the fourth minute of stoppage time before firing past Dan Bentley in the Wolves goal.

The visitors rarely threatened as they finished the game without a shot on target.

Manchester United remain fourth but are level on 66 points with Newcastle in third. Wolves, meanwhile, are 13th.

Man Utd moving closer to Champions League return

After beating Aston Villa in their last game at Old Trafford, Manchester United's place in the top four at the end of the season looked a formality as they were seven points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

But the Red Devils have been much less effective on the road than at home this season and the losses to Brighton and West Ham before Saturday's game opened the door for Jurgen Klopp's side to try to sneak in.

Regardless, Manchester United knew three wins from their final four games would seal a top-four spot and against a Wolves side who had recently secured Premier League safety, this will have been a game they would have felt confident of winning.

Oddly, the hosts played much of the game lacking the urgency of a side who still had plenty to play for and while they dominated play and created chances, they did not often work Bentley in the Wolves goal.

Antony, in particular, was wasteful with several chances and often chose to shoot when a team-mate was better placed, although crucially did make the right choice for the opener when he set up Martial for a simple finish.

While it took until the 94th minute for the hosts to get a second, the scoreline was far more reflective of Manchester United's dominance as they put the pressure back on Liverpool in the race for the top four.

Bentley impresses for already-safe Wolves

Wolves were bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day, so it is testament to Julen Lopetegui's ability that he had guided them to safety with three games remaining.

Consequently, they spent much of this game playing every bit like a side with nothing to play for as David de Gea finished the game without making a meaningful save.

But the big positive for the visitors was the performance of Bentley in their goal. The former Bristol City shotstopper, who joined the club in January, looked assured on his Wolves and Premier League debut, and made two good saves in the second half to deny Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Player of the match Garnacho Alejandro Garnacho with an average of 7.64 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United Avg Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 7.64 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.69 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 6.69 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 6.64 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 6.53 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.52 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 6.52 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 6.40 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 6.37 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 6.25 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.21 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 6.08 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.00 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.97 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.66 Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 25 Player name Bentley Average rating 6.57 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.09 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 5.89 Squad number 29 Player name Diego Costa Average rating 5.80 Squad number 5 Player name Lemina Average rating 5.79 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 5.77 Squad number 27 Player name Matheus Nunes Average rating 5.76 Squad number 24 Player name Toti Average rating 5.74 Squad number 7 Player name Pedro Neto Average rating 5.72 Squad number 12 Player name Matheus Cunha Average rating 5.70 Squad number 64 Player name Bueno Average rating 5.60 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 5.59 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 5.55 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 5.53 Squad number 11 Player name Hwang Hee-chan Average rating 5.48 Squad number 10 Player name Daniel Podence Average rating 5.26

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 19 Varane 2 Lindelöf 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 Antony 8 Bruno Fernandes 25 Sancho 9 Martial 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

19 Varane Substituted for Maguire at 81' minutes

2 Lindelöf

23 Shaw Booked at 90mins

18 Casemiro Booked at 36mins

14 Eriksen Substituted for Fred at 81' minutes

21 Antony

8 Bruno Fernandes

25 Sancho Substituted for Garnacho at 82' minutes Booked at 90mins

9 Martial Substituted for Weghorst at 69' minutes Substitutes 5 Maguire

12 Malacia

17 Fred

20 Dalot

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

31 Butland

36 Elanga

49 Garnacho Wolves Formation 4-4-2 25 Bentley 22 Nélson Semedo 15 Dawson 23 Kilman 24 Gomes 27 Nunes 8 Neves 5 Lemina 7 Neto 12 Matheus Cunha 29 Diego Costa 25 Bentley

22 Nélson Semedo

15 Dawson Booked at 88mins

23 Kilman

24 Gomes Substituted for Bueno at 62' minutes

27 Nunes

8 Neves

5 Lemina Substituted for Traoré at 75' minutes

7 Neto Substituted for Hwang Hee-chan at 45' minutes

12 Matheus Cunha Substituted for Podence at 61' minutes

29 Diego Costa Booked at 15mins Substituted for Jiménez at 78' minutes Substitutes 1 Sá

4 Collins

9 Jiménez

10 Podence

11 Hwang Hee-chan

21 Sarabia

35 João Gomes

37 Traoré

64 Bueno Referee: John Brooks Attendance: 73,570 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball following a fast break. Post update Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley. Post update Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick. Booking Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire. Post update Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward