Match ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Manchester United bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.
Erik ten Hag's side had lost to Brighton and West Ham to give Liverpool - who were one point behind in fourth at the start of the day - hope of snatching a Champions League spot at their expense.
But Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half before Alejandro Garnacho marked his return from a long spell out through injury with a second in stoppage time to secure a win that moved Manchester United four points clear of the Reds with three games remaining.
With Marcus Rashford out through injury, it looked like being a difficult day in front of goal for the hosts as they missed a number of decent chances, particularly through Antony.
The winger curled an effort just wide after racing into space before sending a header over from close range when unmarked.
But Antony provided the assist for the first-half breakthrough when he was played in by Bruno Fernandes and he unselfishly squared to Martial for the tap-in.
Antony had another opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the second half but he drove a shot just wide of the post after being set up by a Fernandes backheel.
However, substitute Garnacho finally got Manchester United's second when the teenager raced through in the fourth minute of stoppage time before firing past Dan Bentley in the Wolves goal.
The visitors rarely threatened as they finished the game without a shot on target.
Manchester United remain fourth but are level on 66 points with Newcastle in third. Wolves, meanwhile, are 13th.
Man Utd moving closer to Champions League return
After beating Aston Villa in their last game at Old Trafford, Manchester United's place in the top four at the end of the season looked a formality as they were seven points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.
But the Red Devils have been much less effective on the road than at home this season and the losses to Brighton and West Ham before Saturday's game opened the door for Jurgen Klopp's side to try to sneak in.
Regardless, Manchester United knew three wins from their final four games would seal a top-four spot and against a Wolves side who had recently secured Premier League safety, this will have been a game they would have felt confident of winning.
Oddly, the hosts played much of the game lacking the urgency of a side who still had plenty to play for and while they dominated play and created chances, they did not often work Bentley in the Wolves goal.
Antony, in particular, was wasteful with several chances and often chose to shoot when a team-mate was better placed, although crucially did make the right choice for the opener when he set up Martial for a simple finish.
While it took until the 94th minute for the hosts to get a second, the scoreline was far more reflective of Manchester United's dominance as they put the pressure back on Liverpool in the race for the top four.
Bentley impresses for already-safe Wolves
Wolves were bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day, so it is testament to Julen Lopetegui's ability that he had guided them to safety with three games remaining.
Consequently, they spent much of this game playing every bit like a side with nothing to play for as David de Gea finished the game without making a meaningful save.
But the big positive for the visitors was the performance of Bentley in their goal. The former Bristol City shotstopper, who joined the club in January, looked assured on his Wolves and Premier League debut, and made two good saves in the second half to deny Jadon Sancho and Antony.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19VaraneSubstituted forMaguireat 81'minutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 23ShawBooked at 90mins
- 18CasemiroBooked at 36mins
- 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 81'minutes
- 21Antony
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 20Dalot
- 27Weghorst
- 28Pellistri
- 31Butland
- 36Elanga
- 49Garnacho
Wolves
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Bentley
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 15DawsonBooked at 88mins
- 23Kilman
- 24GomesSubstituted forBuenoat 62'minutes
- 27Nunes
- 8Neves
- 5LeminaSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
- 7NetoSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 45'minutes
- 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forPodenceat 61'minutes
- 29Diego CostaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forJiménezat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sá
- 4Collins
- 9Jiménez
- 10Podence
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 21Sarabia
- 35João Gomes
- 37Traoré
- 64Bueno
- Referee:
- John Brooks
- Attendance:
- 73,570
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Booking
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Post update
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.
