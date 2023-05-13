Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0

Manchester United 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts strengthen top-four bid with win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments627

Anthony Martial scores his second goal of 2023
Anthony Martial's goal was only his second of 2023

Manchester United bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford to strengthen their bid for a top-four finish.

Erik ten Hag's side had lost to Brighton and West Ham to give Liverpool - who were one point behind in fourth at the start of the day - hope of snatching a Champions League spot at their expense.

But Anthony Martial opened the scoring in the first half before Alejandro Garnacho marked his return from a long spell out through injury with a second in stoppage time to secure a win that moved Manchester United four points clear of the Reds with three games remaining.

With Marcus Rashford out through injury, it looked like being a difficult day in front of goal for the hosts as they missed a number of decent chances, particularly through Antony.

The winger curled an effort just wide after racing into space before sending a header over from close range when unmarked.

But Antony provided the assist for the first-half breakthrough when he was played in by Bruno Fernandes and he unselfishly squared to Martial for the tap-in.

Antony had another opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the second half but he drove a shot just wide of the post after being set up by a Fernandes backheel.

However, substitute Garnacho finally got Manchester United's second when the teenager raced through in the fourth minute of stoppage time before firing past Dan Bentley in the Wolves goal.

The visitors rarely threatened as they finished the game without a shot on target.

Manchester United remain fourth but are level on 66 points with Newcastle in third. Wolves, meanwhile, are 13th.

Man Utd moving closer to Champions League return

After beating Aston Villa in their last game at Old Trafford, Manchester United's place in the top four at the end of the season looked a formality as they were seven points above fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

But the Red Devils have been much less effective on the road than at home this season and the losses to Brighton and West Ham before Saturday's game opened the door for Jurgen Klopp's side to try to sneak in.

Regardless, Manchester United knew three wins from their final four games would seal a top-four spot and against a Wolves side who had recently secured Premier League safety, this will have been a game they would have felt confident of winning.

Oddly, the hosts played much of the game lacking the urgency of a side who still had plenty to play for and while they dominated play and created chances, they did not often work Bentley in the Wolves goal.

Antony, in particular, was wasteful with several chances and often chose to shoot when a team-mate was better placed, although crucially did make the right choice for the opener when he set up Martial for a simple finish.

While it took until the 94th minute for the hosts to get a second, the scoreline was far more reflective of Manchester United's dominance as they put the pressure back on Liverpool in the race for the top four.

Bentley impresses for already-safe Wolves

Wolves were bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day, so it is testament to Julen Lopetegui's ability that he had guided them to safety with three games remaining.

Consequently, they spent much of this game playing every bit like a side with nothing to play for as David de Gea finished the game without making a meaningful save.

But the big positive for the visitors was the performance of Bentley in their goal. The former Bristol City shotstopper, who joined the club in January, looked assured on his Wolves and Premier League debut, and made two good saves in the second half to deny Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Player of the match

GarnachoAlejandro Garnacho

with an average of 7.64

Manchester United

  1. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    7.64

  2. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    6.69

  3. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.69

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.64

  5. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    6.53

  6. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.52

  7. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    6.52

  8. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.40

  9. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.37

  10. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.21

  12. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    6.08

  13. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.00

  14. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.97

  15. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    4.66

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number25Player nameBentley
    Average rating

    6.57

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    5.80

  5. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    5.77

  7. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    5.76

  8. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    5.74

  9. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    5.72

  10. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    5.70

  11. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.59

  13. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    5.55

  14. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    5.53

  15. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    5.48

  16. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    5.26

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forMaguireat 81'minutes
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23ShawBooked at 90mins
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 36mins
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 81'minutes
  • 21Antony
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 82'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 36Elanga
  • 49Garnacho

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Bentley
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 15DawsonBooked at 88mins
  • 23Kilman
  • 24GomesSubstituted forBuenoat 62'minutes
  • 27Nunes
  • 8Neves
  • 5LeminaSubstituted forTraoréat 75'minutes
  • 7NetoSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 45'minutes
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forPodenceat 61'minutes
  • 29Diego CostaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forJiménezat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1
  • 4Collins
  • 9Jiménez
  • 10Podence
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 21Sarabia
  • 35João Gomes
  • 37Traoré
  • 64Bueno
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
73,570

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

  3. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a through ball following a fast break.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Booking

    Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Daniel Bentley.

Comments

Join the conversation

627 comments

  • Comment posted by normanstanley, today at 17:10

    Wolves fan, but will take the loss if it means Liverpool don't get CL football.

    • Reply posted by Sedgley Wolf, today at 17:12

      Sedgley Wolf replied:
      I'm waiting for them to boo the UK eurovision song tonight

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 17:11

    I wouldn't normally cheer a positive result for Man U, but if it keeps Liverpool out of the top 4 that's fine by me.

    • Reply posted by JayJay, today at 17:14

      JayJay replied:
      you're a united fan, you seem to forget we can google your previous comments.

      (I would be embarrassed in admitting i was an united fan too tbh)

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 17:07

    27 shots to 5 and 9 shots on target to 0. United need a proper centre forward to tuck these missed opportunities away.

    • Reply posted by jamjar, today at 17:23

      jamjar replied:
      That's been the general consensus before Greenwood was out of the team and even more so when Ronaldo decided he wanted to cash in in the Saudi league.

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 17:07

    Sancho + Antony = £150million+
    Rashford + Garnacho = under £1million

    Just goes to show, money isn’t everything

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And yet you will spend another two hundred million this dummer

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 17:04

    Good grief we needed that! Very happy for those three points.

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 17:10

      eric replied:
      Should have been 7- 0, but hey it’s just still three points that matter🤓

  • Comment posted by Un1ted, today at 17:04

    disliking goal posts wont reverse your bad season and prevent us from getting top 4 scousers! Hope you enjoyed every minute of that one. Enjoy the Europa League

    • Reply posted by Island Strife, today at 17:05

      Island Strife replied:
      We’ll see what happens come the end of the month thanks.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:04

    Phew.
    Good win in the end.
    Nice to get a clean sheet too. Needed that.
    Good to see Garnacho back.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:23

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A much needed win for Utd.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 17:04

    Bruno had a superb game, credit to Martial and Garnacho for taking their chances. Bentley had a great game!

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:07

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Nice to see Garnacho back after his horrific injury(Kyle Walker-Peters isn't laughing now is he)

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:09

    Thank goodness Garnacho came on to show our expensive muppets how to finish!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Don't worry his team mates definitely know how to finish, they just usually tend to finish well before the actual match finishes. 😁

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 17:14

    Garnacho cementing Liverpool in 5th
    Well played 👍

    • Reply posted by JayJay, today at 17:18

      JayJay replied:
      Over is it? by winning a home game? They will lose to both Bournemouth and Chelsea

      United will finish 5th, mark my words

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:08

    A win’s a win but jesus so wasteful in front of goal. Desperately need a striker but also need all attacking players to go through shooting training.

    • Reply posted by DCG1987, today at 17:11

      DCG1987 replied:
      Wolves fan are you? I feel for you, really lacking in front of goal

  • Comment posted by mr, today at 17:15

    Bruno is top of the chances created table. That's above KDB and everyone else. United get a prolific 9 and they'll be much better next season. Great start from Erik ten Hag. United are definitely going in the right direction. Need to start winning away though.

    • Reply posted by justice4all, today at 17:22

      justice4all replied:
      A bit too optimistic mate
      Today 27 shots, 9 on target, just goals. Not to mention the trashings 7-0, 6-3, 4-0, other silly loses and draws and the 19 point gap to City.
      Yet A LOT to improve and about 10 players to lay off and be replaced..

  • Comment posted by GuernseyExpat, today at 17:08

    If Antony learned how to finish he'd be some player.

    • Reply posted by BigC, today at 17:15

      BigC replied:
      If he also knows how to use his right foot, he'd be twice as good. He's going to end up being like a Brazilian Arjen Robben if he's not careful.

  • Comment posted by its not you its me, today at 17:13

    Wolves offered nothing, we still need a striker. Garnacho what a player.