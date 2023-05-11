Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The reverse fixture on New Year's Day finished 1-1, with Nottingham Forest full-back Serge Aurier scoring his first goal for the club

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are likely to be without Ben Chilwell, who injured his hamstring during the win at Bournemouth.

Wesley Fofana is expected to return after his own hamstring issue but this game comes too soon for Marc Cucurella.

Nottingham Forest defenders Serge Aurier and Renan Lodi are doubts after they were both taken off with injuries during the game against Southampton.

Emmanuel Dennis is out, while Gustavo Scarpa is lacking fitness after a month out with a calf problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I don't seem to be able to call Chelsea right whatever I try, so this time I am basing my prediction purely on Nottingham Forest's abysmal away record.

Surely they won't get anything at Stamford Bridge - although this is Chelsea we are talking about. Blues interim manager Frank Lampard got his first win last week, although I am not sure they deserved to beat Bournemouth.

Now Frank needs a home win, and despite my better judgement I am going with them to get it. Stand by for a Forest victory then... nothing would surprise me here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won six successive home games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, with the last five of those all coming in domestic cup competitions.

Forest have won just one of the past 12 competitive meetings, drawing three and losing eight.

Chelsea are hosting Nottingham Forest in the league for the first time since a 2-1 win in September 1998.

Chelsea

Chelsea's win at Bournemouth last Saturday ended a run of six straight defeats since the return of Frank Lampard as caretaker manager.

The Blues are winless in six home games in all competitions, their worst run since they went 10 without a win at Stamford Bridge between November 1987 and April 1988.

They could suffer three straight Premier League home defeats for only the second time, having done so in November 1993 under Glenn Hoddle.

Chelsea have scored 34 goals in as many Premier League matches this season, the same total as visitors Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have won two of their past three matches, having gone 11 games without a victory prior to that.

Forest have lost seven successive away games and have the worst Premier League away record this season, taking just six points from a possible 51.

Steve Cooper's side have lost on all five Premier League visits to London this term by an aggregate score of 16-2.

Danilo is vying to become the second Forest player to score in four successive Premier League appearances. Stan Collymore had a run of six between March and April 1995.

Morgan Gibbs-White has registered three goals and two assists in his past five Premier League games.

