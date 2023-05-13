Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen chips in his record-equalling penalty

Kevin van Veen equalled the record for scoring in eight consecutive Scottish Premiership games as his chipped penalty put Motherwell on their way to a "deserved" 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

Van Veen had a first-half effort correctly ruled out for offside, but secured the win after the break with his second attempt from the spot after encroachment during his first, missed, kick.

A late move was rounded off by Mikael Mandron as his close-range finish added a second for the visitors in the closing minutes.

St Johnstone started the brighter but failed to capitalise on their early pressure with the loss leaving them only three points off the relegation play-off spot.

They have now only won one of their last nine as their top-flight safety remains in question with results elsewhere dragging them closer to the bottom of the table.

Stuart Kettlewell's team, though, are 10 points clear of the play-off with three games left and back-to-back wins secured thanks to Van Veen's 26th goal in all competitions.

"We were well off our levels in the first half and the players acknowledged that at half time," said Kettlewell.

"We didn't think there was a dramatic change needed in the shape or how we set up, it was more that we had to be better on the ball. I think in the end, with the chances created, and how we improved, we deserved our victory."

A fast start for the hosts suggested that they knew their safety is far from guaranteed.

Stevie May was the focal point, with almost every St Johnstone attack going through him, but they failed to test Liam Kelly all afternoon in a meaningful way.

Motherwell took a little longer to get up to speed but Van Veen's 25-yard strike, 25 minutes in, fizzed over the bar with little room to spare.

One of the first half's best moves finished with May squaring it just inside the box to the unmarked Graham Carey, but his swipe at the ball went high and wide.

Van Veen then thought he'd scored but his smart finish, taking it around the keeper and an onrushing defender, was ruled out for a clear offside as soon as the net rippled.

Less than five minutes after the interval, St Johnstone conceded a penalty after Andy Considine fouled Stephen O'Donnell.

Van Veen's tame initial spot-kick was easily saved, but Remi Matthews had stepped off his line in the process.

From the retaken effort, the Motherwell number nine showed sensational composure to chip it down the middle to equal the record set by Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Craig Dargo in 2006.

After the scoring was opened, the game hit a lull as the hosts huffed and puffed but failed to turn their possession into goalscoring opportunities.

Their misery was then compounded as Mandron loaned the ball to Blair Spittal, and he gave it back to the attacker to slot home from close-range.

Player of the match - Kevin van Veen

As soon as he got going, his side were in the game. A real presence, his relentless running dragged St Johnstone defenders all over the place. A record-breaking goal, too

St Johnstone in relegation mire - analysis

St Johnstone were never really safe and this result officially drags them into the relegation mire, given Kilmarnock can go above them with a win at Rugby Park next Saturday.

May looked was in lively form but his side registered just one shot on target. Other stats suggest their attack did at least have something, with 80 entries into the final third to Motherwell's 57 and more touches in the opposition box.

However, it is little consolation given they ultimately drew a blank.

Motherwell gradually increased the pressure and always looked the more likely to score from 20 minutes or so onwards.

Van Veen's future remains up in the air but his performance today was a textbook example of what you want your talisman to do.

They've now won six of their last 10 league games, only losing twice in that time. As soon as they got up to speed, it is fair to say they look in control and comfortable.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean: "I think first half we controlled the game but we just lacked a little bit of quality. The boys did everything I asked them but just lacked a final pass or killer instinct in front of goal.

"But it's in our hands and we go to Kilmarnock next week for what will be our biggest game of the season."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "It keeps a really good run going for us, we've not lost since I came in away from home, which is an amazing stat when you think about some of the places you've been to.

"And the clean sheet is really important, it's a foundation for everything you do. So, a number of pleasing aspects especially after that second 45 minutes."

What's next?

St Johnstone at Kilmarnock next Saturday, 20 May (15:00 BST), while Motherwell host Ross County at the same time.

