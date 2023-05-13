Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1Ross CountyRoss County3

Dundee United 1-3 Ross County: Jordan White hat-trick earns huge win at bottom

By Sean McGillBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jordan White
Jordan White scored three times to earn a crucial win for Ross County

A Jordan White hat-trick lifted Ross County off the foot of the Scottish Premiership and left Dundee United floundering at the bottom after a critical relegation tussle.

The striker nodded in after just 38 seconds, meeting Jack Baldwin's header back across goal to shock a bumper crowd there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of United's title win.

United got themselves back in the game courtesy of a Jamie McGrath penalty, awarded after Josh Sims was ruled to have handled the ball in the box.

But White propelled County to a huge win in the relegation dogfight, first clipping the ball over Mark Birighitti before stabbing in his third to seal victory.

That moves them up to 11th, two points clear of United with three games remaining.

Some supporters were still filing into their seats in the Tannadice sunshine when County scored their first.

A corner floated to the back post was met by the rising Baldwin, who headed across goal to the unmarked White. The striker could barely believe his luck, carrying out the simple task of nodding home on the line.

The crowd was stunned, but would soon find their voice again. First, they praised a striding run from defender Loick Ayina, waltzing past multiple County bodies with composure, only to blaze his effort high into the stands.

Next, they erupted with cries of handball. The ball brushed the arm of Alex Samuel, which didn't deter Steven Fletcher from pouncing to force Laidlaw into a strong stop. Once the chance was gone, the home players turned their attention to the referee, who moved things on after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

It would not be long before United got the decision they desired, as moments later the ball again struck the arm of a County player.

This time, John Beaton ran over to the monitor to get a second look, deeming the arm of Sims to be in an unnatural position and pointed to the spot.

There was little doubt who would step up for the hosts, with McGrath staying cool to slide the ball beyond Laidlaw and restore parity.

Sims was afforded the opportunity to redeem himself as the ball broke to him in the box, but the winger could only slam the ball straight at Birighitti.

He was soon replaced by Nohan Kenneh, who made an immediate impact as he scuffed one across the face to find White. A smart finish saw the striker clip the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, as United again rued calamitous defending.

Not content with a double, White would ensure the match ball would be leaving under his arm. Substitute Simon Murray drove the ball across the face, with his strike partner in the right place at the right time to seal his treble.

United would huff and puff in the closing stages, but a resolute County side stayed strong to secure a huge victory and jump above a United team once again rooted to the bottom of the table.

Player of the match - Jordan White (Ross County)

Jordan White
Well, obviously. White's hat trick will be looked back on as a crucial contribution should County beat the drop

White gives County boost in basement battle - analysis

White is County's big man for the big occasion. After last week's win against Livingston, a trip to their nearest relegation rivals spelled a huge opportunity to supercharge their survival tilt.

After just 38 seconds, White had given the travelling support reason to get excited. And in the second period, he sent them into raptures.

Three finishes, varied in nature, but similar in just how easy the striker made them look. On each occasion, his predatory instincts told him precisely where to be in order to fire his side up the table.

Behind him, 10 players ran themselves ragged for the County cause. No matter how loud the crowd roared United forward, at practically every turn the visitors stifled their efforts en route to a huge win.

It also left the home crowd frustrated, who had turned out in their numbers to remember the club's glory of old, as well as to support the current crop facing a return to the second tier.

Jim Goodwin's side impressed in spells, moving up the park with fluidity, though often stuttering in the final third. When Ayina was the chief creative force, it's clear that the side failed to find the performance the home fans sorely craved.

What's next?

United face a trip to a stuttering Livingston next Saturday, while Ross County are on the road again with a trip to Motherwell (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Birighitti
  • 27Ayina
  • 12EdwardsSubstituted forMiddletonat 74'minutes
  • 3McMannBooked at 80mins
  • 7Niskanen
  • 23HarkesSubstituted forFotheringhamat 74'minutes
  • 14Sibbald
  • 18McGrath
  • 16BehichBooked at 90mins
  • 44MacleodSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 74'minutes
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 6Graham
  • 10Djoum
  • 15Middleton
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
  • 42O'Donnell

Ross County

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2RandallBooked at 51mins
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 11SimsSubstituted forSmithat 55'minutes
  • 4Cancola
  • 14LoturiSubstituted forKennehat 55'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Harmon
  • 10DhandaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forTillsonat 75'minutes
  • 26WhiteBooked at 90mins
  • 25SamuelBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMurrayat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 7Edwards
  • 17Murray
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 30Smith
  • 42Kenneh
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
10,138

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, Ross County 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Murray (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the right is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simon Murray (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Jordan White (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Booking

    Aziz Behich (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by David Cancola (Ross County).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Aziz Behich (Dundee United).

  12. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott McMann.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie McGrath with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Dylan Smith.

  16. Booking

    Nohan Kenneh (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Ross County).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Player of the match

MurraySimon Murray

with an average of 8.57

Dundee United

  1. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    8.43

  2. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    5.38

  3. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.31

  4. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.22

  5. Squad number12Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    5.17

  6. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    4.98

  7. Squad number3Player nameMcMann
    Average rating

    4.87

  8. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    4.68

  9. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    4.67

  10. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    4.65

  11. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    4.57

  12. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.37

  13. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    3.74

  14. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham
    Average rating

    3.58

Ross County

  1. Squad number17Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    8.57

  2. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.28

  3. Squad number2Player nameRandall
    Average rating

    8.26

  4. Squad number42Player nameKenneh
    Average rating

    8.24

  5. Squad number25Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    7.77

  6. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number16Player nameHarmon
    Average rating

    7.46

  8. Squad number30Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    7.45

  9. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    7.31

  10. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    7.26

  11. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    7.22

  12. Squad number10Player nameDhanda
    Average rating

    7.15

  13. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    6.95

  14. Squad number14Player nameLoturi
    Average rating

    6.92

  15. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    6.53

