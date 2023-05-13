Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Jordan White scored three times to earn a crucial win for Ross County

A Jordan White hat-trick lifted Ross County off the foot of the Scottish Premiership and left Dundee United floundering at the bottom after a critical relegation tussle.

The striker nodded in after just 38 seconds, meeting Jack Baldwin's header back across goal to shock a bumper crowd there to celebrate the 40th anniversary of United's title win.

United got themselves back in the game courtesy of a Jamie McGrath penalty, awarded after Josh Sims was ruled to have handled the ball in the box.

But White propelled County to a huge win in the relegation dogfight, first clipping the ball over Mark Birighitti before stabbing in his third to seal victory.

That moves them up to 11th, two points clear of United with three games remaining.

Some supporters were still filing into their seats in the Tannadice sunshine when County scored their first.

A corner floated to the back post was met by the rising Baldwin, who headed across goal to the unmarked White. The striker could barely believe his luck, carrying out the simple task of nodding home on the line.

The crowd was stunned, but would soon find their voice again. First, they praised a striding run from defender Loick Ayina, waltzing past multiple County bodies with composure, only to blaze his effort high into the stands.

Next, they erupted with cries of handball. The ball brushed the arm of Alex Samuel, which didn't deter Steven Fletcher from pouncing to force Laidlaw into a strong stop. Once the chance was gone, the home players turned their attention to the referee, who moved things on after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

It would not be long before United got the decision they desired, as moments later the ball again struck the arm of a County player.

This time, John Beaton ran over to the monitor to get a second look, deeming the arm of Sims to be in an unnatural position and pointed to the spot.

There was little doubt who would step up for the hosts, with McGrath staying cool to slide the ball beyond Laidlaw and restore parity.

Sims was afforded the opportunity to redeem himself as the ball broke to him in the box, but the winger could only slam the ball straight at Birighitti.

He was soon replaced by Nohan Kenneh, who made an immediate impact as he scuffed one across the face to find White. A smart finish saw the striker clip the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper, as United again rued calamitous defending.

Not content with a double, White would ensure the match ball would be leaving under his arm. Substitute Simon Murray drove the ball across the face, with his strike partner in the right place at the right time to seal his treble.

United would huff and puff in the closing stages, but a resolute County side stayed strong to secure a huge victory and jump above a United team once again rooted to the bottom of the table.

Player of the match - Jordan White (Ross County)

Well, obviously. White's hat trick will be looked back on as a crucial contribution should County beat the drop

White gives County boost in basement battle - analysis

White is County's big man for the big occasion. After last week's win against Livingston, a trip to their nearest relegation rivals spelled a huge opportunity to supercharge their survival tilt.

After just 38 seconds, White had given the travelling support reason to get excited. And in the second period, he sent them into raptures.

Three finishes, varied in nature, but similar in just how easy the striker made them look. On each occasion, his predatory instincts told him precisely where to be in order to fire his side up the table.

Behind him, 10 players ran themselves ragged for the County cause. No matter how loud the crowd roared United forward, at practically every turn the visitors stifled their efforts en route to a huge win.

It also left the home crowd frustrated, who had turned out in their numbers to remember the club's glory of old, as well as to support the current crop facing a return to the second tier.

Jim Goodwin's side impressed in spells, moving up the park with fluidity, though often stuttering in the final third. When Ayina was the chief creative force, it's clear that the side failed to find the performance the home fans sorely craved.

What's next?

United face a trip to a stuttering Livingston next Saturday, while Ross County are on the road again with a trip to Motherwell (both 15:00 BST).

