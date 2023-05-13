Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen0HibernianHibernian0

Aberdeen 0-0 Hibs: Nisbet's missed penalty denies Hibs win

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin Nisbet's penalty could have won all three points and moved Hibs above Hearts
Aberdeen stayed five points clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership after a goalless draw with Hibernian, despite arguably their worst performance under new manager Barry Robson.

The Pittodrie side owed their point to Kelle Roos' heroics, with the Dutch goalkeeper stopping Elie Youan on numerous occasions before saving a Kevin Nisbet penalty.

A win would have been deserving for the visitors, who dominated a day which was supposed to be a celebration of Aberdeen's greatest triumph - the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup win.

Despite the lacklustre showing, Hearts' draw with St Mirren meant it was a point gained rather than two lost for Aberdeen.

All week, the city of Aberdeen has celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the club's greatest achievement - the 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

That squad has been given the Freedom of the City, been honoured with plaques and dinners, and applauded around the Pittodrie pitch.

Unfortunately, the hangover of those celebrations fed on to the pitch. Aberdeen, who had won seven in a row before last week's loss to Rangers, looked lethargic and desultory - far removed from the side that have risen to third.

Instead, it seemed the Hibernian front line had been given the freedom of Aberdeen, with Youan in particular threatening down the left - fresh from signing a permanent contract at Easter Road.

Nisbet also troubled Roos a fair few times, and Lee Johnson will be disappointed his main striker didn't rustle the net at least once.

His best opportunity was undoubtedly from the spot, after Hayden Coulson was adjudged to have handballed Harry McKirdy's volley - an effort which hit the post.

But the spot-kick was poor and Roos saved well with his feet, as he did on a few occasions.

Twice he had to look on as Youan hit the woodwork, slamming a shot on to a post and hitting the crossbar with a header, but Hibs would come no closer.

Player of the match - Kelle Roos (Aberdeen)

Five saves from the keeper, one from the spot. That clean sheet was well-earned.
Hibs building momentum as Aberdeen shudder to halt - analysis

Robson will be furious, Johnson will be disappointed.

Aberdeen owed their point to the heroics of Roos, who bailed his side out of trouble on a few occasions as Hibs peppered the Aberdeen goal.

An xG of 1.95 tells you that Hibs should have scored at least one. Even without the penalty, they created plenty but just could not find a way past the keeper.

It's a little worrying for Aberdeen. They looked resolute and determined before Robson signed his permanent contract, but today they were bereft of ideas and lost star-man Luis 'Duk' Lopes to a hamstring injury.

Hibs were superb in the first half of the win over St Mirren and dominated here over the 90. They'll hope to take a point or two off the Old Firm before the final day Edinburgh derby. A lot could ride on that.

What they said

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson: "A difficult game for us with a lot of emotion - the Gothenburg Greats were here, a full house, Hibs came at us. It was difficult.

"We were not at our best. We were dogged, we hung in. We never passed the ball we wanted to, we never put our structure and system on them, which we've done brilliantly in the last three months. You get games like that."

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson: "I thought the boys deserved it with their energy, work rate and quality, up until the final third. It was total domination. We're all frustrated given that we haven't come away with three points.

"The performance has been consistently there for three or four games. We're building something here. Next season we're going to be really strong, I truly believe that."

What's next?

Aberdeen visit Tynecastle to play Hearts next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road on Sunday (12:00).

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4ScalesBooked at 1mins
  • 22CoulsonBooked at 78minsSubstituted forRichardsonat 82'minutes
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20Clarkson
  • 17Hayes
  • 23DuncanSubstituted forMarkandayat 58'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 71'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10Markanday
  • 15Watkins
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 26Egan-RileyBooked at 88mins
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14JeggoBooked at 90mins
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forMcKirdyat 73'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 32CampbellBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHendersonat 60'minutes
  • 11NewellBooked at 39mins
  • 23Youan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Bushiri
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,620

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 0, Hibernian 0.

  3. Post update

    CJ Egan-Riley (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marley Watkins.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  7. Post update

    Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    James Jeggo (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Jeggo (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shayden Morris.

  12. Post update

    Ewan Henderson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

  15. Booking

    CJ Egan-Riley (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Dilan Markanday (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

Player of the match

RoosKelle Roos

with an average of 7.45

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    6.64

  3. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    6.36

  4. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    6.33

  5. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    6.17

  6. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    6.14

  7. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    6.04

  8. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    6.03

  9. Squad number7Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    5.90

  10. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    5.81

  11. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    5.69

  12. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    5.67

  13. Squad number10Player nameMarkanday
    Average rating

    5.62

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.30

  15. Squad number25Player nameRichardson
    Average rating

    5.03

Hibernian

  1. Squad number23Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.75

  2. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.58

  3. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    6.57

  4. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    6.53

  5. Squad number25Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.44

  6. Squad number26Player nameCJ Egan-Riley
    Average rating

    6.35

  7. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number12Player nameCadden
    Average rating

    6.23

  9. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.97

  11. Squad number15Player nameNisbet
    Average rating

    5.86

  12. Squad number18Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.27

  13. Squad number22Player nameMcKirdy
    Average rating

    5.21

