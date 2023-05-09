Match ends, Partick Thistle 4, Queen's Park 3.
Partick Thistle edged a seven-goal thriller in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final against Queen's Park thanks to Brian Graham's late strike.
Clinical drives from Kyle Turner and Jack McMillan put hosts Thistle ahead before Dom Thomas' clever reply.
Aidan Fitzpatrick restored the two-goal advantage before long-range efforts from Malachi Boateng and Thomas.
However, Graham's close-range finish won it in stoppage time.
Who will face Ayr United in the play-off semi-final will be decided at Queen's Park's temporary home at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park on Friday.
Head coach Owen Coyle will certainly have to tighten up the home side's defence after a performance similar to last week, when they missed automatic promotion - and dropped to third in the Championship - with a 5-3 defeat at home to Dundee in their title decider.
Coyle looked to freshen up the visitors, making changes to his defence. It looked to be working as Grant Savoury shot just wide and Charlie Fox, who scored twice on Friday, had a close-range effort cleared off the line by goalkeeper David Mitchell and onto a post.
However, Turner had already fired over by the time the midfielder turned in the box and saw his shot deflect in off the unfortunate Fox.
Thistle soon extended their lead as Scott Tiffoney set up McMillan to fire into the roof of the net.
The game had turned in Thistle's favour, but Thomas twisted past a couple of opponents on the edge of the penalty box before firing past Mitchell.
Thistle were back in front after the break as substitute Fitzpatrick finished off Tiffoney's cutback. But Boateng's deflected strike sent Mitchell the wrong way before the goalkeeper was foxed by Thomas' second of the night.
Veteran striker Graham, though, had the final say in the seventh minute of added time.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 22Muirhead
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 23Docherty
- 8BanniganSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 34'minutes
- 11LawlessSubstituted forHodsonat 76'minutes
- 6TurnerBooked at 75mins
- 7Tiffoney
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 14Smith
- 15McKinnon
- 16Hodson
- 19Mullen
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 25Owens
- 30Stevenson
Queen's Park
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ferrie
- 12DavidsonSubstituted forRobsonat 52'minutes
- 25Bannon
- 5Fox
- 2OakleySubstituted forKildayat 85'minutes
- 8Thomson
- 42Boateng
- 11Thomas
- 7LongridgeBooked at 21mins
- 21SavourySubstituted forJarrettat 45+1'minutes
- 29ShieldsBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 4Kilday
- 9Henderson
- 10McPake
- 14Moore
- 22Healy
- 27Jarrett
- 41McKenna
- 66Eze
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 3,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
