Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle4Queen's ParkQueen's Park3

Partick Thistle 4-3 Queen's Park: Brian Graham's late strike gives hosts play-off first-leg win

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Partick Thistle's Kyle Turner scores
Kyle Turner opened the scoring for Thistle

Partick Thistle edged a seven-goal thriller in the first leg of their Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final against Queen's Park thanks to Brian Graham's late strike.

Clinical drives from Kyle Turner and Jack McMillan put hosts Thistle ahead before Dom Thomas' clever reply.

Aidan Fitzpatrick restored the two-goal advantage before long-range efforts from Malachi Boateng and Thomas.

However, Graham's close-range finish won it in stoppage time.

Who will face Ayr United in the play-off semi-final will be decided at Queen's Park's temporary home at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park on Friday.

Head coach Owen Coyle will certainly have to tighten up the home side's defence after a performance similar to last week, when they missed automatic promotion - and dropped to third in the Championship - with a 5-3 defeat at home to Dundee in their title decider.

Coyle looked to freshen up the visitors, making changes to his defence. It looked to be working as Grant Savoury shot just wide and Charlie Fox, who scored twice on Friday, had a close-range effort cleared off the line by goalkeeper David Mitchell and onto a post.

However, Turner had already fired over by the time the midfielder turned in the box and saw his shot deflect in off the unfortunate Fox.

Thistle soon extended their lead as Scott Tiffoney set up McMillan to fire into the roof of the net.

The game had turned in Thistle's favour, but Thomas twisted past a couple of opponents on the edge of the penalty box before firing past Mitchell.

Thistle were back in front after the break as substitute Fitzpatrick finished off Tiffoney's cutback. But Boateng's deflected strike sent Mitchell the wrong way before the goalkeeper was foxed by Thomas' second of the night.

Veteran striker Graham, though, had the final say in the seventh minute of added time.

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 22Muirhead
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 23Docherty
  • 8BanniganSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 34'minutes
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forHodsonat 76'minutes
  • 6TurnerBooked at 75mins
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 14Smith
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Hodson
  • 19Mullen
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 25Owens
  • 30Stevenson

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 12DavidsonSubstituted forRobsonat 52'minutes
  • 25Bannon
  • 5Fox
  • 2OakleySubstituted forKildayat 85'minutes
  • 8Thomson
  • 42Boateng
  • 11Thomas
  • 7LongridgeBooked at 21mins
  • 21SavourySubstituted forJarrettat 45+1'minutes
  • 29ShieldsBooked at 65mins

Substitutes

  • 3Robson
  • 4Kilday
  • 9Henderson
  • 10McPake
  • 14Moore
  • 22Healy
  • 27Jarrett
  • 41McKenna
  • 66Eze
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
3,754

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 4, Queen's Park 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 4, Queen's Park 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 4, Queen's Park 3. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Turner.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lee Hodson (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jack Thomson (Queen's Park).

  8. Post update

    Lee Hodson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Louis Longridge (Queen's Park).

  12. Post update

    Kyle Turner (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Queen's Park 3. Dom Thomas (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Thomson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Lee Kilday replaces Marcel Oakley because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marcel Oakley (Queen's Park).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Partick Thistle 3, Queen's Park 2. Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Kevin Holt tries a through ball, but Aidan Fitzpatrick is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Jarrett (Queen's Park).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic343121105258095
2Rangers34264482344882
3Aberdeen34172155253-153
4Hearts34146145651548
5Hibernian34145155153-247
6St Mirren34128143951-1244
7Livingston34126163354-2142
8Motherwell34117164648-240
9St Johnstone34106183554-1936
10Dundee Utd3487193659-2331
11Kilmarnock3487192960-3131
12Ross County3486203052-2230
View full Scottish Premiership table

