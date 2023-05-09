Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45Queen's ParkQueen's Park
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|34
|31
|2
|1
|105
|25
|80
|95
|2
|Rangers
|34
|26
|4
|4
|82
|34
|48
|82
|3
|Aberdeen
|34
|17
|2
|15
|52
|53
|-1
|53
|4
|Hearts
|34
|14
|6
|14
|56
|51
|5
|48
|5
|Hibernian
|34
|14
|5
|15
|51
|53
|-2
|47
|6
|St Mirren
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39
|51
|-12
|44
|7
|Livingston
|34
|12
|6
|16
|33
|54
|-21
|42
|8
|Motherwell
|34
|11
|7
|16
|46
|48
|-2
|40
|9
|St Johnstone
|34
|10
|6
|18
|35
|54
|-19
|36
|10
|Dundee Utd
|34
|8
|7
|19
|36
|59
|-23
|31
|11
|Kilmarnock
|34
|8
|7
|19
|29
|60
|-31
|31
|12
|Ross County
|34
|8
|6
|20
|30
|52
|-22
|30