Zeli Ismail celebrates after scoring Newtown's fourth goal against Bala

Newtown took a step closer to qualifying for Europe with a 4-2 win in a thrilling play-off semi-final win at Bala.

Two goals apiece from Aaron Williams and Zeli Ismail saw Chris Hughes' side secure their place in next week's final.

They will face Cardiff Met or Haverfordwest County, who play in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Defeat ended Bala's hopes of a fifth successive European campaign.

It also came less than a week after their 6-0 defeat to The New Saints in the Welsh Cup final.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after Naim Arsan handled the ball and while Williams' initial penalty was saved by Harri Lloyd, the striker netted the rebound.

George Newell capitalised on a defensive mistake to bring Bala level and the striker came close to doubling their lead before Ismail restored Newtown's advantage.

Bala's Nathan Peate headed wide of the post but Williams netted a low cross from close range for his second and Newtown's third.

Newell headed home for his second of the game to give Bala hope but Ismail scored another goal to restore his side's two-goal advantage.