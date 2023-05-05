Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kalvin Phillips has been limited to just eight substitute appearances in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from Leeds last summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Kalvin Phillips has to "convince" himself and his team-mates he has a future at the club.

The England midfielder had shoulder surgery in September, which limited his availability earlier in the season.

"Players have to earn my confidence - all of them, not just Kalvin," Guardiola said.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from Manchester City but Guardiola said no decisions would be taken now.

"It depends on the players," Guardiola said. "At the end we're here, I try to be honest with the questions and my feelings.

"My feelings sometimes change. But at the end it belongs to the players, they have to convince themselves and the team and not because I say something.

"Teams change a lot and players for previous seasons who were incredibly important but this season less important. It's how they perform, many things can happen."

City face Phillips' former club Leeds on Saturday for the chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points.

Guardiola's side also play Real Madrid over two legs in the Champions League semi-finals before an FA Cup final with neighbours Manchester United next month, and he says the high calibre of games has counted against Phillips.

"I'm not complaining about Kalvin because when you don't play much it's difficult to take the rhythm," Guardiola said.

"John [Stones] we're seven years together, Rodri is [four] years together. I don't have to tell them anything. Just little details - a movement here or there.

"Kalvin if maybe in the past he'd played more minutes he will get that but Rodri was in exceptional form.

"That role is so, so important, that's why the lack of minutes makes the circle more difficult. But he always pays attention, in the training sessions he is always open-minded to get it.

"But being behind Arsenal, we cannot drop points. We haven't had that situation of being eight, 10 points in front - in the past it happened.

"We will see at the end of the season. We'll sit with the players. Maybe they want more minutes or maybe they are not happy with the situation. But right now I'm not going to discuss anything."