Last updated on .From the section European Football

Watch: Fans shared videos showing pepper spray being deployed and children crying in Paris

Uefa will involve fans in the "planning and execution" of finals, as it announced new measures to improve safety for supporters attending finals.

It follows the chaotic scenes at last year's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

A report found Uefa bore "primary responsibility" for what almost led to a "mass fatality catastrophe" in Paris.

Fans were penned in and sprayed with tear gas outside the Stade de France as kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes.

Uefa and French authorities initially blamed ticketless fans for the events.

On Friday, Uefa announced a number of new measures to improve safeguards for fans attending finals, saying they had held "extensive and positive dialogue" with fan groups, primarily through Football Supporters Europe (Fare).

The changes are also based on recommendations from the independent report which was commissioned three days after the match - the showpiece of European club football which Liverpool lost 1-0 - took place in the French capital.

Uefa's new measures to improve fan safety at finals include:

Working closely with Fare to gather information about numbers of fans travelling to the host city

Resources to enhance 'welcome services' for fans, particularly along the last kilometre of stadium access routes

Deploying appropriate signage at key entry points to the stadium

Medical and first aid personnel will be visible and accessible, including at turnstile gates and on the stadium concourse

Dedicated supporter liaison officers and disability access officers

Dedicated staff at each turnstile to help fans with ticket issues

Increased number of Uefa safety and security officers

Uefa general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said: "We are fully committed to ensuring that every football fan can enjoy their team's appearance in a Uefa final in a safe, secure, and welcoming environment.

"By implementing the best practices outlined in our action plan and further engaging with fan groups, we are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy our events in a safe, inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere.

"We value their co-operation and will continue to work together to ensure that every supporter is heard, included and respected."

Earlier this year, European football's governing body announced it would refund fans who had tickets for the final, covering all of the Liverpool ticket allocation - just over 19,000 fans - as well as other supporters "most affected" regardless of which team they supported.

Fare's executive director, Ronan Evain, welcomed the changes: "We commend Uefa on the commitment to implement the recommendations of the independent review and other operational changes to consolidate the level of safety, security and service offered to all fans at Uefa finals."