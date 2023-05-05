Last updated on .From the section Football

The EFL's current TV deal was a 35% increase on their previous agreement with Sky Sports

EFL clubs have voted through a record new five-year live TV coverage deal with Sky Sports worth £935m.

The new deal will see 1,000 matches either broadcast or streamed during the 2024-25 to 2028-29 season.

Clubs were told details of the Sky offer on Friday morning and unanimously approved the agreement.

The league entered into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the broadcaster in April after naming it preferred bidder.

The deal represents a 50% increase in value on the £595m year deal the EFL has had with Sky since 2018, and which some Championship clubs believed undervalued their product. It currently televises 138 EFL league games each season.

The broadcaster has held the league's live rights since 2002.

Reports had suggested streaming platform DAZN wanted to show every game live external-link , ending the traditional Saturday 3pm TV blackout, which is designed to protect lower-league attendances.

The EFL had said it was willing to consider scrapping the Saturday 3pm blackout but it will be kept in place under the new deal.

What is included in the deal?

Each season, Sky Sports will broadcast a minimum of:

328 Sky Bet Championship matches

248 Sky Bet League One matches

248 Sky Bet League Two matches

All 15 Play-Off matches

All 93 Carabao Cup matches

All 127 EFL Trophy matches

The new deal allows for the blocked broadcast period between 14:45 and 17:15 on Saturday afternoons to remain, meaning that main broadcast fixtures will be scheduled for outside of this time.

Running from 2024-25 to 2028-29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m, and £40m in marketing benefits.

Trevor Birch, the chief executive of the EFL, called it a "landmark broadcast deal for EFL clubs".

"This increased investment and coverage from Sky Sports will showcase much more of our compelling match action to fans, while delivering record rights values as we seek to make our clubs sustainable at all levels," he said.