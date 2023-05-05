Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Joao Pedro has been one of the standout performers in the Championship with Watford this season

Brighton have agreed to sign Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford for a club record fee of just under £30m.

The 21-year-old joined Watford in 2020 and has scored 24 goals in 109 appearances, including 11 this season for the Championship side.

He will join Brighton in the summer on a contract that runs until June 2028.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

"He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

The Seagulls are also close to agreeing a deal for Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Brighton face Everton in the Premier League on Monday as they continue their bid for European football next season.