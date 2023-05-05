Close menu

Joao Pedro: Brighton agree to sign Watford forward for club record fee

Last updated on .From the section Brightoncomments135

Joao Pedro
Joao Pedro has been one of the standout performers in the Championship with Watford this season

Brighton have agreed to sign Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Watford for a club record fee of just under £30m.

The 21-year-old joined Watford in 2020 and has scored 24 goals in 109 appearances, including 11 this season for the Championship side.

He will join Brighton in the summer on a contract that runs until June 2028.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said.

"He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

Brighton face Everton in the Premier League on Monday as they continue their bid for European football next season.

How to follow Brighton & Hove Albion on the BBC bannerBrighton & Hove Albion banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

135 comments

  • Comment posted by king, today at 17:38

    The fact that Brighton record transfer fee is still below 30m, shows how well this club is run!

    • Reply posted by lilu, today at 17:50

      lilu replied:
      It's one of those clubs where if they make a transfer you just assume it'll be a good one

  • Comment posted by nontribal, today at 17:34

    For neutrals, what is not to like about the way Brighton are progressing

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Grey, today at 17:38

      Grumpy Grey replied:
      In the absence of a level playing field, with fiscal irregularity scarring and staining the league, while investigations into several clubs misconduct or financial breaches continue, it's refreshing to watch a club invest and compete in this way. Brighton play attractive football and go about it in the right way. Been exciting watching them grow.

  • Comment posted by bendylan, today at 17:28

    If there is any club you trust in the transfer market, it's Brighton. Good luck to the club and the lad for next season

    • Reply posted by bigfootballfan, today at 17:34

      bigfootballfan replied:
      They’ll make double the amount back as well when they sell caicedo. Smart business

  • Comment posted by Dr Switchpiglet, today at 17:29

    Brighton, the club doing it right.

    • Reply posted by Desi786, today at 17:41

      Desi786 replied:
      Yes, let’s hope their players like Mitoma & Allister will stay.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:32

    Yet again Brighton jumping ahead of supposed ‘bigger’ teams by grabbing promising young talent!
    I support one of those supposed bigger teams and had hoped Pedro would come to us.
    Shows how well Brighton are thought by aspiring players, and shows that money and history aren’t everything to players.
    Well done Brighton - good business.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 17:53

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I'm thrilled with this get. With all the interest coming from other clubs, 30m may seem a bargain in a year or two. Up the Albion!

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 17:36

    Just goes to show, to get future talent you don't have to pay fortunes. Well done Brighton, good deal.

    • Reply posted by BlueFox, today at 17:48

      BlueFox replied:
      £30 Millon isn't chump change and shows how detached from reality the premier league is compared to the real world

  • Comment posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 17:29

    Prudent. And looks a way better use of money than the £36m Leeds spaffed up a wall on Georginio Rutter.

    • Reply posted by bigfootballfan, today at 17:36

      bigfootballfan replied:
      Who’s played like 5 games this season and done nothing at all

  • Comment posted by WD3, today at 17:41

    Joao's a wonderful talent. It's been a joy to watch him play week in week out and although I'm sorry to lose him it's a decent fee and he's going to a club where he'll get a chance to play and develop further rather than be stockpiled at a so-called 'big club' and never see the light of day.

    • Reply posted by Yellowferrit, today at 17:48

      Yellowferrit replied:
      Yes, I agree, he is a wonderful talent and that’s why I think £30M is cheap. We got £40M for Richarlison initially and this lad is undoubtedly better than him. I hope we have a decent sell on clause because Pedro is going to the very top. He will be very sorely missed at The Vic, a sad consequence of our dismal season.

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 17:39

    Up Brighton.. preparation for Europe..u don't need 600 million

  • Comment posted by BaggiosPonytail, today at 17:33

    Brighton seem to have a knack of buying good young talent, I've seen this lad play a bit and he looks like an excellent prospect.

  • Comment posted by Ecky Thump, today at 17:33

    Really impressed with Brighton. They are a joy to watch.
    Fabulous seeing them beat Manchester in the last minute.
    They deserve all the plaudits they get.
    Up The Seagulls and Up The Owls!

    • Reply posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 17:39

      Jotas Headkick replied:
      You have a fetish for birds?

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 17:39

    I know a bit off topic, (clever signing by Brighton of a top young player BTW), but why oh why did the premier league ever think it was a good idea to play the national anthem at Liverpool tomorrow??

    How stupid 🙄 can you get?..

    • Reply posted by bigfootballfan, today at 17:41

      bigfootballfan replied:
      Very off topic indeed, but you do have a point

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 17:30

    Excellent signing.
    Based in UK not far away minimal disruption.
    Proven in English game.
    Good ball carrier and passer.
    Will definitely be worth more than 30 m once Brighton have sharpened him up.
    Next Rafinha.

    • Reply posted by bigfootballfan, today at 17:38

      bigfootballfan replied:
      They shouldn’t sign rafinha. Too flashy and won’t fit in, also he plays for Barca and won’t be cheap

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 17:36

    David Weir seldom get's things wrong a very astute signing.

  • Comment posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 17:29

    Quick! Before Toad tries to hijack the deal

    • Reply posted by theinternet_, today at 17:36

      theinternet_ replied:
      Toad B0ner?

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:47

    It will be a refreshing change for João to not walk in each Monday and find a new manager at the helm.
    All the best to him and the Seagulls.

  • Comment posted by Perry Scope, today at 17:28

    The gearing up for European action gets under way.

    • Reply posted by Gazza Gazprom, today at 17:39

      Gazza Gazprom replied:
      Statement of intent too - will help keep De Zerbi with ay luck...

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 17:37

    Wow only just last week I signed this guy on my Brighton FM save.

  • Comment posted by MATMAN, today at 17:44

    Sad to see him go but he's so much better than us and our midtable mediocrity, plus we need the cash.

    Glad that of all the clubs interested over the last year or so that he went to Brighton, best of luck to him and them next year.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:50

    Brighton grab promising talent. Seems like the big 6 are too rich or too lazy to adopt this tactic.
    Then again, this means these players are in the first team, instead of warming a bench at Stamford Bridge. Better all round.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport