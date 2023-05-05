Neil Danns: Tranmere Rovers appoint Macclesfield boss as assistant manager
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have appointed Macclesfield boss Neil Danns as their assistant manager.
The 40-year-old led the Silkmen to promotion to the Northern Premier League this season after taking over as player-manager in December.
Danns had a spell with Rovers in 2019-20, making 24 appearances in all competitions.
He will now assist Ian Dawes at Prenton Park, after he was appointed on a permanent basis on Thursday.
Macclesfield director of football Robbie Savage said: "Dannzy is someone we would rather not lose, both as a player and a manager, but ultimately this was his decision."
Mark Duffy, who was Danns' assistant, has taken over as manager of the non-league side.