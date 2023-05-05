Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Tranmere were the last EFL team Neil Danns played for in his career

Tranmere Rovers have appointed Macclesfield boss Neil Danns as their assistant manager.

The 40-year-old led the Silkmen to promotion to the Northern Premier League this season after taking over as player-manager in December.

Danns had a spell with Rovers in 2019-20, making 24 appearances in all competitions.

He will now assist Ian Dawes at Prenton Park, after he was appointed on a permanent basis on Thursday.

Macclesfield director of football Robbie Savage said: "Dannzy is someone we would rather not lose, both as a player and a manager, but ultimately this was his decision."

Mark Duffy, who was Danns' assistant, has taken over as manager of the non-league side.