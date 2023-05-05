Ex-Reading captain Adrian Williams believes the club could select more youngsters in League One next season

Relegated Reading are facing a big "rebuild' after a "disastrous season", says ex-captain Ady Williams.

The club's 10-year stay in the Championship came to an end on Thursday when fellow strugglers Huddersfield won their match against Sheffield United to lift them clear of the drop zone.

It left the Royals, who are in the bottom three, unable to catch any teams above them with one game left.

"I'm disappointed and gutted," Williams told BBC South Today.

"If you look at the bigger picture, it's been a poor season on and off the pitch and there are lots of reasons why; transfer embargos, points deductions, injuries and performances. It's just a big mess."

Next season will be the former Premier League club's first in the third tier for 21 years.

Reading's collapse in the second half of the season is a crushing blow for a fanbase that was encouraged by the early form that saw them top of the Championship table after winning four of their opening six games.

They were 10th at the turn of the year - level on points with then sixth-placed Middlesbrough - but a series of injuries, coupled with a transfer embargo, meant they could not strengthen in January.

A six-point-deduction handed down by the English Football League in April - for breaching the terms of a profit and sustainability plan to manage their spending - came during a torrid run in which they had only won twice in 14 league games.

Williams, who played 399 games for Reading, says rebuilding the club will have started in earnest.

"You start looking at the contracts of current players who will be at the club next season and there are some big names there and some are still on decent money, so some could leave," he said.

"I think the Reading academy will come into play much more next season.

"Noel Hunt has been working with the youngsters so I think if he remains as manager next season we will see more younger players involved.

"The rebuild starts now and it's going to be a big job."

Reading are 'playing for pride and the fans'

Reading head into their final game of the season away to Huddersfield on Monday with a dark cloud of uncertainty looming over them as they prepare for League One.

Williams says the Royals cannot underestimate what lies ahead.

"Some people might be saying we're going down to bounce back up, but you can be in League One for a very long time, and big clubs have been," he warned.

"Look at the league and you'll see you are going to Cheltenham, Exeter and Bristol Rovers and you may be being a little bit disrespectful.

"But then look elsewhere and there is Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bolton, Charlton - all big clubs historically.

"This season has been disaster after disaster for Reading and it hurts me to say that.

"I'm devastated for the supporters who I think are feeling let down by not just the team, players and results, but by what has been happening off the pitch as well. It will take a while to sink in.

"Reading players are playing for pride now and for the fans who will make the long trip to the John Smith's stadium for the Huddersfield game on Monday."