Ange Postecoglou (right) is enjoying success at Celtic Park

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says his team are stronger than last season and warns "absolutely we can improve" again in the next campaign.

They will retain the Scottish Premiership title if they are victorious at Hearts on Sunday. And they have already lifted the League Cup and are also in next month's Scottish Cup final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"A lot of our players are still at the beginnings of their careers - they need to improve," Postecoglou pointed out.

"Our job is to get them to improve, so there is another challenge there where we can improve performances."

If Postecoglou's side complete a domestic treble by winning the Scottish Cup, they will have gone one better than last season, when they missed out on the end-of-season showpiece.

"We had a great year last year, winning the double and becoming champions, but I really feel that this year we are a stronger team than we were 12 months ago and that has always got to be our measure," the Australian said.

"If you stand still at any time, whether it is this league or any league in the world, you know there is always the potential somebody could overtake you if you repeat the performance of last year.

"But I think the team has grown this year. I think we have definitely got a stronger squad than last year. I think our performances have been a lot more consistent and compelling for the most part."

Postecoglou suggested "constant improvement" was part of the job of a manager.

"There have been areas where we have made enormous improvements this year, but I still think we can improve next year - the attacking side, the defensive side," he said.

Should Celtic fail to win the title on Sunday, their next possible title-clinching game would be away to city rivals Rangers, but Postecoglou thinks his players will be full focused on the job in hand at Tynecastle.

"It is a difficult place to play," he added. "Hearts have got plenty to play for. The beauty of it is, if we do do it, we are going to have to earn it - that is the only way you want to do it."