Close menu

Manchester United: Pick your Sir Alex Ferguson XI

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Sir Alex Ferguson and Peter Schmeichel and other members of the 1999 Champions League winning team

It is 10 years to the day since Sir Alex Ferguson announced his decision to retire following more than 26 years as Manchester United manager.

The Scot won 38 trophies during his reign at Old Trafford, including 13 league titles, two Champions League crowns, the European Cup Winners' Cup, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Ferguson is one of the most successful managers in the history of the British game and worked with numerous legendary players during his time at Old Trafford.

A collection of BBC journalists came up with a shortlist of footballers who played under Ferguson and and we want you to pick the best.

Man Utd Sir Alex Ferguson winners XI

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport