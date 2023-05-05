Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Kiernan has been out with an ankle problem sustained against Chelsea on the opening day of the WSL season

Liverpool boss Matt Beard is "hopeful" Leanne Kiernan will be fit enough to feature for the Republic of Ireland at this summer's World Cup.

The 23-year old striker has been sidelined since September with an ankle injury, but is set for a return to action this weekend.

"Leanne Kiernan trained on Tuesday," said Beard.

"She will be in today and tomorrow and hopefully will be available for selection [against Manchester City]."

Beard added: "Hopefully we can get her enough minutes to maybe be available for the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup."

Beard also said Kiernan's experienced international team-mate Niamh Fahey trained on Tuesday having been out of action since January.

Kiernan underwent surgery for the injury last year, and was expected to return in February, but complications in her rehabilitation saw her progress stall.

The forward missed her country's April international camp, which included two friendly defeats against reigning world champions the USA.

In March, Beard confirmed the 27-cap forward faced a race against time to be fit for the Republic's maiden World Cup campaign, which kicks off on 7 July against co-hosts Australia.

However, he still believes Kiernan has time to prove her fitness to international manager Vera Pauw in the closing weeks of the WSL season, highlighting the qualities she brings to both club and country.

"It's great to have Leanne back. She's such a bubbly character and an infectious personality," he added.

"What I love about her is her work ethic and she definitely knows where the goal is. Her pace is a threat for any team."

Although confirming Kiernan is in contention for selection against second-placed Manchester City, Beard is keen not to rush the striker back too soon after such a long lay-off.

"I don't know how long she'll be available for, but it's great just to have her back on the training pitch and in and around the girls," he said.