Jon Mellish has scored six goals in 49 appearances for Carlisle this season

Carlisle United midfielder Jon Mellish will serve a three-match ban after his appeal against his red card in the defeat by Salford was unsuccessful.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the 83rd minute of Saturday's game.

He will now miss the final League Two game of the season on Monday and both legs of their play-off semi-final should they finish in the top seven.

The Cumbrians are three points clear of eighth-placed Mansfield and with an eight-goal superior goal difference.