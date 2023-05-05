Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

Former player Andrew Barrowman had been involved with Kelty Hearts

A takeover of Scottish Championship club Raith Rovers has been completed involving two former leading lights from League 1 club Kelty Hearts.

Dean Mckenzie had been general manager at Central Park and takes up the same role after a six-strong consortium acquired a controlling stake from majority shareholder John Sim.

The consortium also includes former Dunfermline Athletic, Ross County and Livingston forward Andrew Barrowman, who had been Kelty's sporting director until their departure last month.

Kelty had announced that head coach John Potter would also leave at the end of the season, but there was no mention of the former Dunfermline centre-half as the consortium announced its takeover of their Fife rivals.

The group stresses it has "extensive business and football leadership experience" and that it plans to ensure the Kirkcaldy club cultivates its place as a community club and re-establishes "a thriving youth development pathway".

Mckenzie, who is joined in the group by Colin Smart, Ruaridh Kilgour, Steven MacDonald and Allan Halliday, said he is looking forward "to an exciting journey towards a more prosperous future at all levels of this great club".

"We have a board of dynamic and motivated professionals who are committed to re-energising the club at all levels, harnessing and adding to our loyal fan base and bringing success, pride and happiness to the local community," he said.

Rovers are guaranteed to finish seventh in Scotland's second tier having failed to sustain a promotion challenge but having avoided relegation trouble under current manager Ian Murray.

The controlling consortium says it will reveal more detailed short and long-term plans, but Smart added: "I am really excited about being part of the future journey for our football club.

"Having been a supporter for over 60 years I have seen many highs and lows, but I feel 2023 is a new beginning for our football club."