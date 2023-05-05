Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Hugo Lloris has made 447 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions

Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris will miss their final four games of the season because of a thigh issue.

The former France international, 36, has not featured since being withdrawn at half-time in Tottenham's 6-1 defeat at Newcastle on 23 April.

"Hugo is out for the season. We have now had the results back. We did fear that," said interim boss Ryan Mason.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League going into Saturday's home match against Crystal Palace.

Fraser Forster is likely to deputise after replacing Lloris against Newcastle and starting the club's last two matches, against Manchester United and Liverpool.

Lloris, who joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012, is about to end the final year of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but Mason would not comment on his future.

"I can't speak about next season but Hugo has got a very important role for us until the end of the season," added Mason, who succeeded Cristian Stellini as interim boss after that heavy defeat at St James' Park.

After Saturday's game against Palace Tottenham travel to Aston Villa on 13 May, before hosting Brentford on 20 May and ending their campaign at Leeds on 28 May.