Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Linfield secured two consecutive victories with a comfortable win against Ballymena United.

A Kerry Beattie brace helped league leaders Glentoran make it three wins from three after a 7-0 win against Larne at Inver Park.

Champions Cliftonville continued their winning streak courtesy of a 7-0 victory against Mid-Ulster.

A 5-0 triumph against Ballymena United saw Linfield make it back-to-back wins.

Sion Swifts continued their 100% winning start to the season after a 3-1 victory against Lisburn Ladies at the Melvin Sports Complex.

Glens continue to lead the way

The Glens raced into the lead at Inver Park on 11 minutes when Northern Ireland midfielder Joely Andrews netted her 5th goal of the season.

Kerry Beattie would then find the net twice, before a neat finish from Nadene Caldwell put the east Belfast outfit in the driving seat at the interval.

A Caragh Hamilton double either side of Caldwell's second strike ensured a comfortable evening for the Challenge Cup holders, who have scored 24 goals in their three league games.

Reds hot on Glens' heels

At Solitude, Fi Morgan reacted quickest to put the Reds in front on eight minutes before the north Belfast side hit two in three minutes.

Last season's top goal-scorer Caitlin McGuiness slotted home for her first of the season, before Marissa Callaghan's cross was deflected into the Mid-Ulster goal for the champions' third goal.

John O'Grady's side would add a fourth thanks to Morgan's header from a Callaghan corner, with Caitlin McGuiness' side footed finish then giving her side a fifth.

There was still time for Abbie Magee and Hannah Doherty to get on the scoresheet to give the hosts a comfortable victory.

Two wins on the spin for Linfield

The Blues got off to the best possible start when forward Kerri Halliday opened the scoring after just 10 minutes.

The experienced Rachel Kerr would double Phil Lewis side's lead on 25 minutes, before Emily Reid added a third on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts would continue where they left off in the second period, with midfielder Ryleigh Marks scoring a fourth on 62 minutes, before defender Sarah-Jane McMaster netted her first of the season with 10 minutes remaining.

Swifts rack up another victory

Sion Swifts maintained their good start to the season in Strabane, with two goals in a devastating two minute spell edging them in front against Lisburn.

Midfielder Teegan Lynch slotted home on 12 minutes, with striker Caoirse Doherty's strike a minute later putting the Swifts firmly in control.

Lisburn Ladies responded well after the break and pulled a goal back in the 70th minute from Jemma White, but Saoirse Healey would add a third to secure all three points for the Swifts.