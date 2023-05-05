Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry are now just three points behind league leaders Bohemians.

Derry City returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Drogheda at Head In the Game Park.

Adam O'Reilly's first goal for the club after 12 minutes proved decisive as City secured a narrow victory.

Brian Maher somehow denied Freddie Draper from close range, with the Drogs threatening a reply in the second period.

After losing on Monday night, Ruaidhri Higgins side now move to within three points of the league leaders Bohemians.

Derry were soundly beaten by champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday night, but having won four of their last five away games they were back on the road and looking to make amends for the setback earlier in the week.

The Foylesiders had failed to win on each of their previous three visits to the Drogs but when O'Reilly drilled home inside a quarter of an hour, the away side seized control.

On 36 minutes however, Drogheda came within the width of the crossbar from equalising.

Freddie Draper chipped Brian Maher, but was denied by the frame of the goal.

The home side had only taken two points from their last five games, but they were asking questions of the Candystripes in the second period.

Derry's Sadou Diallo forced Colin McCabe into a smart save with a testing volley, while at the other end Maher tipped over Draper's header from point-blank range.

The Derry shot-stopper was again on hand to deny the same opponent six minutes into added time as Higgins' charges held on for all three points.