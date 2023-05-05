Close menu

Sam Allardyce wants to follow fellow 'oldies' Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock by keeping Whites up

Sam Allardyce smiling at a Leeds news conference
Leeds United is the ninth club Sam Allardyce has managed in the Premier League, two more than the next manager on the list, Roy Hodgson

Sam Allardyce says he wants to complete a "trio" by emulating fellow veteran managers Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock and steer Leeds United clear of relegation.

Hodgson, 75, has kept Crystal Palace in the top flight while Warnock, 74, led Huddersfield to Championship safety.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League going into Allardyce's first game in charge at Manchester City on Saturday.

"It'll be good for the oldies," said 68-year-old Allardyce.

The former England boss succeeded Javi Gracia earlier this week with just four games left, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

"I will be nervous, hoping that nothing pops up. Hoping the physio doesn't ring and say such-a-body overnight has got a temperature, or whatever," said Allardyce, who has taken charge of nine Premier League clubs during his 32-year managerial career.

"The nerves carry on until the kick-off, but once the kick-off happens then the nerves disappear for me because I am totally focused on what is happening on the pitch then.

"We hope we can find a space or two to cause them some problems. We can't afford to miss any chances, we have to be ruthless and clinical and defensively the team will have to be the best it's been this season.

"Obviously, the defence has been a bit frail, but we will try to put this right."

'It's been a bit doom and gloom'

Allardyce says the Leeds players have "aired their views" as they look to arrest a slide that has seen the team lose four of their past five games, conceding 18 goals.

"It's been a bit doom and gloom and we have to try to lift that," added the former Bolton, Newcastle and Everton manager. "We can do that to a certain degree, but the only way we lift that in the end is to start getting the results.

"In terms of response, I couldn't be any more pleased about the fact the players have aired their views, which is very important for me about how to go forward.

"Mind is everything. I have to talk to players about controlling the mind and mindfulness. There's a lot of strong players with character who have been in and spoken out. There are quieter ones who want to train and get on with it. When things aren't going well, it can be difficult to voice an opinion when you're not playing well yourself.

"I have tried to make everybody feel better. I have had conversations with lads who have come into the office and wanted a chat. I have had lots of conversations on the training ground, nothing to do with football or coaching, just life in general. Just to see and find out the personality and try to have more light-hearted conversations, which gives you a better understanding of everybody.

"But come Saturday it is time to do the business, time do our talking on the pitch. I want the players to show we have made a difference and they are passionate enough to keep fighting all the way to the end."

After facing the Premier League leaders at Etihad Stadium, Leeds end the season by hosting Newcastle on 13 May, travelling to West Ham on 21 May and playing Tottenham at Elland Road on 28 May.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 11:43

    Can big Sam Allardici as he likes to be called pull it off? Hard to argue with a guy who had a 100% winning record as England manager.
    It's win win for him. They go down 'I got here too late'. They stay up - he looks like a miracle worker along the lines of Jesus Christ

    • Reply posted by VC, today at 11:45

      VC replied:
      The Messiah - I don’t think so!

  • Comment posted by T-101, today at 11:31

    They’ll be only winner here. Big Sam’s bank balance. End of story.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:06

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      so true.

  • Comment posted by Missinginstereo, today at 11:36

    So far he's been a genius. He's done one to one man management, but more than that he's put the whole spotlight on himself and taken a lot of pressure away from the team. Doubt it'll get them a result against City, but it's the teams that have little or nothing to play for that he'll be eying up.

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 11:58

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      Somebody who gets it.

  • Comment posted by Vic, today at 11:40

    Why is this odious creature still involved in the game and still getting headlines?
    No offence to Leeds, but hope they crash and burn and Allardyce can finally be consigned to history. His football is even worse than his personality. "I'm as good as Klopp and Pep" - at what exactly? Certainly not football management.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:42

      SD replied:
      100% agree

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 11:40

    Leeds hoping for the new manager bounce. Big Sam bouncing on Haaland, probably the best approach.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 11:48

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Has there ever been 90% possession by a team in a match. It might happen tomorrow….

  • Comment posted by Mark Braithwaite, today at 11:44

    To say you want to emulate the likes of Roy Hodgson is sadly a reflection on the mans personality, when in his exposure of being susceptible to inducement he was completely disrespectful to Mr Hodgson or should he have said 'Woy'.
    It begs a question as to should people who have been found out to be less than honest be allowed to occupy positions of standing within the game....

    • Reply posted by Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar, today at 11:56

      Tristan Hugh-Farqhuar replied:
      There would be virtually nobody left to take any position of standing in the game if honesty and integrity were requirements.

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 11:23

    From the comments from ex players it sounds as though he's a great man manager. His problem at Leeds is that they don't have good enough defenders, who can keep a clean sheet and forwards who are not clinical enough in front of goal. He'll not be able to get them anywhere near sorted for the next 2 games. He can only hope that they are still in contention when they play the last 2 games

    • Reply posted by Jacob, today at 11:27

      Jacob replied:
      There is a scenario where Leeds can lose all 4 games under Big Sam and still stay up

  • Comment posted by DavetheWave, today at 11:50

    Oh great - another Big Sam story.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:34

    Except Hodgson and Warnock are men of integrity and let's face it better managers.

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 11:46

      BBC replied:
      Not in Big Sam's book. If he was called Grande Sam Allardici, he'd be managing Brazil.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 12:04

    Hodgson kept Palace up. Warnock kept Huddersfield up. Allardyce... taking Leeds down.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 12:10

    I'm not sure why all the sanctimonious hatred towards Allardyce. Set up by the Telegraph sting. Wasn't he just saying how people deal with agents fees? I suspect to be a football manager you and said a few things about the FA they didn't like? I suspect you have to move in a pretty grubby world if a top manager! Same in most sports.

    • Reply posted by WhackamoleExpert, today at 12:13

      WhackamoleExpert replied:
      Give someone a pint of wine and they’ll do anything.

  • Comment posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 11:52

    Hodgson definitely the best out of the 3 geriatrics

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 12:03

    Laughable crook, a legend in his fat head

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 12:28

    Stop the supply, Stop Haaland. Bloody hell Sam you’re a genius. Slight Problem Try it.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 12:31

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      and even then City have players like De Bruyne and Alvarez who can ping one in from 30 yards so stopping Haaland is only half the battle

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 11:55

    If the answer is ‘Sam Allardyce’ does anyone know what the question is?

    • Reply posted by asking for a friend, today at 11:57

      asking for a friend replied:
      Who will be LiVARpool’s manager next season ?

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 11:37

    BIG SAM:

    "I will be nervous, hoping that nothing pops up. Hoping the physio doesn't ring...

    ...I fancy a good 60 minutes playing up top"

    BIG Sam talking a BIG game.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 11:35

    Leeds kamikazee defending needs to be sorted first and foremost.

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 12:07

    Big Sam can't stop smiling

    He can't believe anyone would pay him so much for a hopeless cause

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 12:03

    I struggle with allardyce. He never has a long term plan for a team, and his scruples are very questionable. Glad he's not at my team. Good luck Leeds...

    • Reply posted by Shaun, today at 12:19

      Shaun replied:
      Most managers don’t need a long term plan unless their idea of long term is 6 months

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:29

    Better than your last press conference Sam.

    • Reply posted by dylanthecat, today at 11:43

      dylanthecat replied:
      His last press conference was one of a very bitter man who had been looked over despite his superior wealth of talent. I suggest just looked over - knows more than Pep and Klopp, really. Why would you even say that out loud, its clearly dillussional. He has never managed top flight European club football. There's only one person talking up Sam, Sam.

