Sam Allardyce wants to follow fellow 'oldies' Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock by keeping Whites up

Sam Allardyce smiling at a Leeds news conference
Leeds United is the ninth club Sam Allardyce has managed in the Premier League, two more than the next manager on the list, Roy Hodgson

Sam Allardyce says he wants to complete a "trio" by emulating fellow veteran managers Roy Hodgson and Neil Warnock and steer Leeds United clear of relegation.

Hodgson, 75, has kept Crystal Palace in the top flight while Warnock, 74, led Huddersfield to Championship safety.

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League going into Allardyce's first game in charge at Manchester City on Saturday.

"It'll be good for the oldies," said 68-year-old Allardyce.

The former England boss succeeded Javi Gracia earlier this week with just four games left, with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

"I will be nervous, hoping that nothing pops up. Hoping the physio doesn't ring and say such-a-body overnight has got a temperature, or whatever," said Allardyce, who has taken charge of nine Premier League clubs during his 32-year managerial career.

"The nerves carry on until the kick-off, but once the kick-off happens then the nerves disappear for me because I am totally focused on what is happening on the pitch then.

"We hope we can find a space or two to cause them some problems. We can't afford to miss any chances, we have to be ruthless and clinical and defensively the team will have to be the best it's been this season.

"Obviously, the defence has been a bit frail, but we will try to put this right."

'It's been a bit doom and gloom'

Allardyce says the Leeds players have "aired their views" as they look to arrest a slide that has seen the team lose four of their past five games, conceding 18 goals.

"It's been a bit doom and gloom and we have to try to lift that," added the former Bolton, Newcastle and Everton manager. "We can do that to a certain degree, but the only way we lift that in the end is to start getting the results.

"In terms of response, I couldn't be any more pleased about the fact the players have aired their views, which is very important for me about how to go forward.

"Mind is everything. I have to talk to players about controlling the mind and mindfulness. There's a lot of strong players with character who have been in and spoken out. There are quieter ones who want to train and get on with it. When things aren't going well, it can be difficult to voice an opinion when you're not playing well yourself.

"I have tried to make everybody feel better. I have had conversations with lads who have come into the office and wanted a chat. I have had lots of conversations on the training ground, nothing to do with football or coaching, just life in general. Just to see and find out the personality and try to have more light-hearted conversations, which gives you a better understanding of everybody.

"But come Saturday it is time to do the business, time do our talking on the pitch. I want the players to show we have made a difference and they are passionate enough to keep fighting all the way to the end."

After facing the Premier League leaders at Etihad Stadium, Leeds end the season by hosting Newcastle on 13 May, travelling to West Ham on 21 May and playing Tottenham at Elland Road on 28 May.

  • Comment posted by Fracking Hell, today at 11:54

    If what Leeds need is someone who is a massive bull of himself then they should be fine .

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 11:52

    In a society that increasingly disrespects older people and deems them irrelevant...its good to see that experience is still valued and not just thrown away. Good luck to all of them...they've forgotten more than you all know. This is also reflected in the current stable of pundits across many sports...older, established people pushed aside and cast as ' dinsosaurs '

  • Comment posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 11:52

    Hodgson definitely the best out of the 3 geriatrics

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 11:52

    Fat Sam should wash his Crook mouth out!! How dare he mention himself in the same light as Legends such as Roy & Neil!!

    Disgusting.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 11:52

    Shouldn't be mentioning Warnock and Allardyce in the same sentence. One is a top manager who has proved it time and time again, the other is Sam Allardyce

  • Comment posted by Paulsl1, today at 11:51

    who knows what to expect rom Big Sam, he is in the biggest fight of his career with a team lacking in grit, courage and the know how. makes the next 4 games interesting, it also shows that when teams get in trouble they turn to the old stagers. Smith at Leicester, Roy at Palace, Warnocka t Town and now Sam at Leeds.

  • Comment posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 11:51

    Absolute dinosaur. If you have ever sat close to him on the sideline and listened to his comments you would understand why. Living on past meagre successes and an ego that conflicts with any real achievements. Leeds will get what they deserve for such a short-sighted appointment.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 11:53

      Campachoochoo replied:
      He has forgotten more about football than you will ever know son

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 11:50

    If the referees apply the World Cup method of added time for timewasting, expect four games of 90+10 minutes at least!

  • Comment posted by DavetheWave, today at 11:50

    Oh great - another Big Sam story.

  • Comment posted by Under your bed, today at 11:47

    If you think England aren't great under Southgate, just imagine what it would've been like under Allardyce if he had managed more than one game.

    • Reply posted by Its my opinion, today at 11:49

      Its my opinion replied:
      Yes but at least he's far more popular than that clown!

  • Comment posted by Attackattackattack, today at 11:46

  • Comment posted by Mark Braithwaite, today at 11:44

    To say you want to emulate the likes of Roy Hodgson is sadly a reflection on the mans personality, when in his exposure of being susceptible to inducement he was completely disrespectful to Mr Hodgson or should he have said 'Woy'.
    It begs a question as to should people who have been found out to be less than honest be allowed to occupy positions of standing within the game....

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 11:43

    Can big Sam Allardici as he likes to be called pull it off? Hard to argue with a guy who had a 100% winning record as England manager.
    It's win win for him. They go down 'I got here too late'. They stay up - he looks like a miracle worker along the lines of Jesus Christ

    • Reply posted by VC, today at 11:45

      VC replied:
      The Messiah - I don’t think so!

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 11:42

    Experience is invaluable. As far as I can remember, no young manager has ever won anything. Ferguson at Manchester United, Wenger at Arsenal, Mourinho at Chelsea, Guardiola at Manchester City, Klopp at Liverpool and Ranieri at Leicester are all experienced managers. I hope big Sam keeps Leeds up. 🤞🤞🤞

    • Reply posted by bandage boy, today at 11:52

      bandage boy replied:
      Hate to say it but Kenny Dalgliesh at Liverpool?

  • Comment posted by Its my opinion, today at 11:41

    Can't see it happening but best of luck!

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 11:41

    All his career, Allerdyce has been the poor man's Murinho. Defence paramount. Clean sheets the ultimate goal. He'd be absolutely lost with a team of flair players. That's the reality of his life in the game. More Red Adair firefighter than Pep or Klop

  • Comment posted by Vic, today at 11:40

    Why is this odious creature still involved in the game and still getting headlines?
    No offence to Leeds, but hope they crash and burn and Allardyce can finally be consigned to history. His football is even worse than his personality. "I'm as good as Klopp and Pep" - at what exactly? Certainly not football management.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:42

      SD replied:
      100% agree

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 11:40

    Leeds hoping for the new manager bounce. Big Sam bouncing on Haaland, probably the best approach.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 11:48

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Has there ever been 90% possession by a team in a match. It might happen tomorrow….

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 11:38

    Into the retirement home...?

