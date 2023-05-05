Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea's slim play-off hopes were wiped out last Saturday, even though they made it eight games unbeaten by drawing at Hull

Head coach Russell Martin is planning "one more discussion" in a bid to convince player-of-the-year Ryan Manning to stay at Swansea City.

Martin is also hoping two more players who are out of contract this summer, Joel Latibeaudiere and Kyle Naughton, will sign new deals.

Swansea are in talks to re-sign Luke Cundle on a second season-long loan.

That means the only player who is sure not to return to Wales in pre-season is Matty Sorinola.

When asked whether Monday's final game of 2022-23, at home to West Bromwich Albion, would be a farewell for a number of players, Martin said: "I hope not, but I don't know at the moment so I can't give you any clarity.

"I'd love to keep all three (Manning, Latibeaudiere and Naughton), but we're not at that point at the moment.

"I hope with everything going on we can get some clarity and get to that point. I'll be really sad to lose one of them, let alone all of them."

Martin has previously suggested left-back Manning, who was this week voted Swansea's player of the season by fans, was certain to leave this summer.

However, the prospect of fresh investment at the Championship club has offered some hope that a new deal could be agreed.

"I know how Ryan feels about what we're doing, the club and what we're building and how much he enjoys his role," Martin added.

"I hope we can continue to grow together. If we can't, I hope we look at ourselves as a club and realise that we've given it the best shot we possibly can.

"I hope it means there's maybe one more discussion there that tips the balance in our favour."

Martin has continually stated he wants utility defender Latibeaudiere to be given a new contract, and he now says long-serving Naughton, 34, should be offered the chance to stay.

"I really hope we can keep Kyle," Martin said.

"When someone's spent a long time at a club, I always feel with the service they've given and what's he's given, it should be their decision to leave the club and not taken out of their hands."

Martin says Cundle's parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers are open to the idea of allowing the 21-year-old to spend another a year on loan at Swansea.

The midfielder, who has scored twice in 33 appearances this term, says a second spell in Wales "is a possibility".

"I'd love to come back to Swansea," he said. "It's been great for me, not just developing on the pitch but off the pitch as well, in a different changing-room environment."

Swansea are again without the injured Jay Fulton, Liam Walsh and Steven Benda for the visit of a West Brom side who still have a chance to reach the play-offs, while Joe Allen remains suspended.