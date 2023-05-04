Last updated on .From the section Irish

Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side were scheduled to play in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts after finishing second in the Championship

Warrenpoint Town say the Irish FA's rejection of their licence application for the 2023-24 season was because of a tax bill which has now been paid.

The south Down club's scheduled Irish Premiership promotion/relegation against Dungannon Swifts was postponed following the Irish FA's announcement.

A club statement said the IFA decision "centred on an outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware".

It added this had then been "settled in full within a matter of days".

The Warrenpoint statement added that "unless the decision is reversed, the effect on football in south Down would be catastrophic".

Asked for a response to the Warrenpoint statement, an Irish FA spokesman said that the club "has been advised of the specific reasons for the licence refusals" but said that the governing body was "unable to comment any further at this time" because of the ongoing appeals process.

The club has said that it will "robustly" appeal against the IFA's decision, with the hearing scheduled to take place on 10 May.

BBC Sport NI understands that the Irish FA maintains that its licencing rules make crystal clear that the final deadline for clubs to submit documents relating to financial criteria was 31 March.

Warrenpoint's statement says that they paid the outstanding tax bill on 14 April.

Warrenpoint allege 'discretion offered to bigger clubs'

As it stands, the IFA's refusal to grant the club a Premiership or Championship licence could see Warrenpoint drop down to intermediate football next season.

Warrenpoint's statement alleges that the Irish FA's licencing committee "offered discretion to bigger and more established teams in the league, where the facts of the case were similar to our own".

"However, because we are a smaller regional club, it can't help but feel like we are being treated differently.

"Our club currently relies on the efforts of our volunteers, and we don't have the full-time support of employees dedicated to regulatory oversight like some of the bigger clubs will have.

"The IFA's Domestic Football Licensing Manual outlines a review period that runs from 1 to 15 April.

"This is in essence a period during which potential financial issues that might have an impact on licensing applications can be flagged up and, where possible, addressed.

"Having previously been unaware of it, during the review period the club was made aware of a nominal sum of outstanding monies owed to HMRC.

Warrenpoint were scheduled to face Dungannon in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off this week

"Upon becoming aware, the club moved quickly and effectively to settle the liability in full on 14 April which was within the review period.

"We were given a verbal assurances by the Licensing Committee's Independent Financial Expert that he was satisfied that we had provided him with everything he required - including proof of payment to HMRC to clear all outstanding monies - and he indicated that should be the end of the matter.

"Warrenpoint has worked tirelessly as a club - from top to bottom - to make itself a regional soccer success story and to encourage participation in the game throughout the South Down region across all ages.

"To be on the verge of a possible return to the Irish Premier division is something we see as a fitting reward for our supporters, officials, players and the wider Warrenpoint community.

"We cannot overstate how strongly we feel about this refusal, and we will not be taking this initial decision of the IFA lying down."

As matters currently stand, Annagh United could now replace Warrenpoint in the play-off.

After being relegated from the top flight last season, Warrenpoint Town were set for a shot at an immediate return to the Irish Premiership by finishing second in the Championship behind Loughgall, who were automatically promoted.