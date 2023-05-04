Aston Villa are hoping to battle Newcastle United for the signature of 25-year-old Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney as they also target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona winger Ferran Torres. (Daily Telegraph) external-link

Rangers winger Ryan Kent, who is out of contract this summer, has agreed to join Fenerbahce at the end of the season after the Super Lig club offered the 26-year-old a deal earlier this week, according to reports in Turkey. (Daily Record) external-link

Andy Halliday, the 31-year-old midfielder who is contracted to Heart of Midlothian until summer 2024, wants to end his career with the Scottish Premiership club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace scouts attended Hampden Park on Wednesday to watch Mitchel Frame as the 17-year-old left-back scored and starred in Celtic's 6-5 Scottish Youth Cup final victory over Rangers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts signed youth academy forward James Wilson on a two-year professional contract despite the 16-year-old being courted by Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United, but it went against the trend of English clubs seeing Scotland as a market to plunder because Brexit means they are unable to sign foreign youths under 18 years old. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

New Aberdeen manager Barry Robson is confident that a permanent deal will be agreed with former Dundee United head coach Liam Fox, who had been brought in to help with coaching during his spell as caretaker. (The Scotsman) external-link

Angelo Alessio is still puzzled about Kilmarnock's decision to sack him only six months into his stay at Rugby Park and with his team sitting in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership in December 2019. (The Herald) external-link

Caretaker coach Steven Dunn has urged Elgin City to appoint Ross Draper as their new manager after the 34-year-old midfielder's part in the interim team that have led the side clear of the relegation play-off battle in Scottish League Two. (Press & Journal) external-link