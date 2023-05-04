Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City is now one of 13 clubs in the City Football Group

Manchester City's owners want to help Brazilian football grow financially after the group bought its 13th club.

Bahia became the latest club to join the City Football Group (CFG).

The club competes in Brazil's top national league and have won the title twice, most recently in 1988.

"In Brazil, football is the number one sport but it's not developed as it should from the economic point of view, as happened in Europe 20 years ago," said CFG boss Ferran Soriano.

"Today, the Premier League is what it is due to how it was structured. It will depend on us and the other Brazilian clubs to grow the championship in a general way.

"The potential is spectacular. It is the greatest source of talent in the world. The opportunity cannot be lost and I want to help."

Soriano added: "We now begin a journey as partners to help the club reach its full potential."

He said that "journey" would take place "while staying true to its community, roots, members and the energy that makes Bahia and Brazilian football some of the most exciting in the world".

CFG has acquired a 90% stake in the Salvador-based club.

Bahia have not finished higher than eighth in the top tier since 2001.

Soriano pleaded for patience from the club's supporters, likening the work that has to be done to that which eventually took Manchester City to the top of the English game.

"This is a long-term project," he said. "Just look at Manchester City, which has won four of the last five Premier Leagues. It has taken 14 years of work to arrive at that point."

Bahia - full name Esporte Clube Bahia - become the third South American club in the CFG, joining Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay and partner club Bolivar in Bolivia.

Manchester City, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City, Lommel, Troyes and Palermo complete the list.