Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese1NapoliNapoli1

Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Southern Italian team wins Serie A title for first time in 33 years

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Victor Osimhen celebrates
Napoli are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A

Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years as they drew with Udinese at Dacia Arena to spark jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Victor Osimhen smashed in a 52nd minute equaliser after Sandi Lovric had given Udinese a shock lead.

And Napoli held on to the point they needed to win their third Serie A title with five games to spare.

Napoli end three decades of hurt

Napoli's previous two titles came in the days of Argentina legend Maradona - who their stadium is now named after - in 1987 and 1990.

Following those glory days the club fell into financial decline, relegation and bankruptcy; playing in Serie C as recently as 2006.

They have won the Coppa Italia three times in the past 11 seasons but it is the Scudetto the Napoli fans always craved.

They now have a new cast of superstars, with Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen scoring 21 goals in 26 league games and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributing 12 goals and 10 assists.

At 64 boss Luciano Spalletti, who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma, becomes the oldest manager to win Serie A.

His team had the chance to lift the title with six games to spare last weekend but could only draw with local rivals Salernitana.

But with a 16-point advantage over second-placed Lazio their third Serie A title is now confirmed.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimento França
  • 29Bijol
  • 18Pérez
  • 19EhizibueBooked at 17minsSubstituted forEboseleat 82'minutes
  • 24SamardzicSubstituted forThauvinat 82'minutes
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 4LovricSubstituted forArslanat 78'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forZeegelaarat 74'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 30Nestorovski

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 3Masina
  • 5Arslan
  • 8Zeegelaar
  • 14Abankwah
  • 15Ulineia Buta
  • 20Padelli
  • 26Thauvin
  • 39Semedo Moura Sousa
  • 67Guessand
  • 99Piana

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forZielinskiat 64'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLozanoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 1, Napoli 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Napoli 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marco Silvestri (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.

  6. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nehuén Pérez (Udinese).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Florian Thauvin replaces Lazar Samardzic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Festy Ebosele replaces Kingsley Ehizibue because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Tolgay Arslan replaces Sandi Lovric.

  14. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

  16. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Destiny Udogie because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Udinese. Rodrigo Becão tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 21:54

    Italians so passionate, fair play to this after Maradonna passing. Great title. Those who negative comment probably not watched one Serie A game and commenting for commenting sake as just sat in a room on their own, you lot not embarrassed how rubbish your existence is?

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 21:53

    Congratulations to Napoli.

    An outstanding achievement.

  • Comment posted by Howards Way, today at 21:53

    “You don’t know what you missed”. If you know, you know.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:53

    I hope the place the banner that they did after Napoli won their first title in 87 out side the city’s cemetery “YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU MISSED”..

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:52

    Congratulations Napoli. 33 years, you deserve this. What a team

  • Comment posted by Ejis , today at 21:52

    Congratulations to Napoli, a really deserved title win

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 21:51

    Bravo Napoli. Well deserved to be Italian champions this season. Maradona (even though he wasn’t well liked) would be immensely proud.

  • Comment posted by D plays it cool, today at 21:51

    I love the fact a team from the South won the title in the North. The north has always look down on the south, not just litereally... lol. It was like a home game!! crazy. You wouldnt get that here. So pleased for them!

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 21:51

    Simply amazing from Napoli. Winning so convincingly with 5 matches to spare. And an incredible team work the whole of the reason. And those fans, don't think there can be any as passionate as them anywhere. Congrats to Napoli. Best for this team to stay together and attempt a defence of this title and a good CL challenge next season.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 21:51

    Congrats to Napoli and Victor Osimhen. You deserve it.

  • Comment posted by Free Hampshire, today at 21:50

    Shows Bar$a & $hitie up for what they really are!

  • Comment posted by Benji, today at 21:50

    Congrats Napoli, enjoy!!! I would imagine it will be one hell of a party in Naples tonight

  • Comment posted by Sugar spice and all things nice, today at 21:49

    Would be unreal to be in Napoli right now. City will literally be rocking for months.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:49

    Lived in Naples during the Maradona years! Absolutely bonkers place then and will be tonight! Congratulations to Napoli!

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:49

    Napoli were quality for half a season.
    They deserve it.
    But a touch of fortune to crawl over the line.
    Went out with a whimper against Milan in the CL. But this is the big one for them.
    👏

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 21:48

    Wow. Nice that this is so quick after Maradona's death. A season or two ain't bad. What an achievement. Well done to all involved especially the man at the helm.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:47

    Congrats to Napoli and El Pibe De Oro is out there crying in happiness. Forza IL Azzuri!

  • Comment posted by kedri, today at 21:47

    Zielinski literally getting mobbed and stripped naked of his kit by the Naples fans after a pitch invasion in Udine. I don’t care how many years it’s been, or how emotional the fans are, I hate these damned pitch invasions! Give Napoli a 12 point deduction, I say!

    • Reply posted by Sanyo video recorder, today at 21:49

      Sanyo video recorder replied:
      But not 15.

  • Comment posted by Push the boat out, today at 21:46

    Forza Napoli! Wish I was there.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 21:46

    Fantastic achievement, 5 games to spare is seriously impressive. Brilliant for Italian football, hope it ignites a really fierce battle next season as they try to defend.

Thursday 4th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli33255369234680
2Lazio33197752242864
3Juventus33196850282263
4Inter Milan331931160352560
5Atalanta33177956391758
6AC Milan331610753391458
7Roma33177945311458
8Fiorentina331210114539646
9Bologna33129124243-145
10Monza33129124144-345
11Torino33129123538-345
12Udinese331013104341243
13Sassuolo33127144049-943
14Salernitana33714124154-1335
15Empoli33811142943-1435
16Lecce33710162840-1231
17Spezia33512162854-2627
18Hellas Verona3369182751-2427
19Cremonese33312182959-3021
20Sampdoria3338222059-3917
View full Italian Serie A table

