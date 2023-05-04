Close menu
Italian Serie A
UdineseUdinese1NapoliNapoli1

Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Southern Italian team wins Serie A title for first time in 33 years

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments87

Victor Osimhen celebrates
Napoli are 16 points clear at the top of Serie A

Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years as they drew with Udinese at Dacia Arena to spark jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Victor Osimhen smashed in a 52nd-minute equaliser after Sandi Lovric had given Udinese a shock lead.

And Napoli held on to the point they needed to win their third Serie A title with five games to spare.

Napoli end three decades of hurt

Napoli's previous two titles came in the days of Argentina legend Maradona - who their stadium is now named after - in 1987 and 1990.

Following those glory days the club fell into financial decline, relegation and bankruptcy; playing in Serie C as recently as 2006.

They have won the Coppa Italia three times in the past 11 seasons but it is the Scudetto the Napoli fans craved.

They now have a new cast of superstars, with Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen scoring 21 goals in 26 league games and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributing 12 goals and 10 assists.

At 64 boss Luciano Spalletti, who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma, becomes the oldest manager to win Serie A.

His team had the chance to lift the title with six games to spare last weekend but could only draw with local rivals Salernitana.

But with a 16-point advantage over second-placed Lazio their third Serie A title is now confirmed.

Osimhen leveller sparks wild celebrations

Their match with Udinese was almost an afterthought. Napoli fans had been partying in Naples all day before filling the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to watch a stream of the match.

Over 10,000 fans travelled north to see their side in Udine but they were stunned into silence after 13 minutes when Lovric was given acres of space in the box before curling the hosts in front.

Napoli struggled in the first half but got the goal they needed after the restart with Osimhen finding the corner after Kvaratskhelia had forced a good save from Udinese keeper Marco Silvestri.

And after taking the lead Napoli managed the game superbly, keeping their opponents at arm's length.

On the full-time whistle Napoli fans raced onto the pitch, starting celebrations in both Udine and Naples.

Line-ups

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Silvestri
  • 50Nascimento França
  • 29Bijol
  • 18Pérez
  • 19EhizibueBooked at 17minsSubstituted forEboseleat 82'minutes
  • 24SamardzicSubstituted forThauvinat 82'minutes
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 4LovricSubstituted forArslanat 78'minutes
  • 13UdogieSubstituted forZeegelaarat 74'minutes
  • 37Pereyra
  • 30Nestorovski

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 3Masina
  • 5Arslan
  • 8Zeegelaar
  • 14Abankwah
  • 15Ulineia Buta
  • 20Padelli
  • 26Thauvin
  • 39Semedo Moura Sousa
  • 67Guessand
  • 99Piana

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 91NdombéléSubstituted forZielinskiat 64'minutes
  • 7Elmas
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLozanoat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamUdineseAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Udinese 1, Napoli 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Napoli 1.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marco Silvestri (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rodrigo Becão.

  6. Post update

    Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nehuén Pérez (Udinese).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Hirving Lozano replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Florian Thauvin replaces Lazar Samardzic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Festy Ebosele replaces Kingsley Ehizibue because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Tolgay Arslan replaces Sandi Lovric.

  14. Post update

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

  16. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Ehizibue (Udinese).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Udinese. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Destiny Udogie because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Udinese. Rodrigo Becão tries a through ball, but Ilija Nestorovski is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 22:07

    You know you're getting old when you can remember Maradona dragging Napoli to their first title in the 80s.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:06

    Napoli thoroughly undeserved champions when they can't even beat AC Milan.
    If they had beaten AC Milan this season at any time I would say well done.
    But.. they didn't.

  • Comment posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 22:05

    About bloody time! Congratulations, well deserved 🏆🍾

  • Comment posted by McNultys TV, today at 22:05

  • Comment posted by RSH1989, today at 22:04

    Congratulations Napoli on 3rd Serie A title.

    No longer can it be said Napoli won all their Serie A titles with Maradona, Careca, Alemao, De Napoli and Co at the helm which of course itself was a truly fabulous time for the city and their fans.

    Need to build on this as opposed to seeing opportunity to only sell players for big profits.

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 22:04

    Congratulations Napoli from Man City fans

  • Comment posted by Ams, today at 22:04

    Congratulations to Napoli, from a Liverpool fan you deserve it and we know very well how sweet it feels after such a long wait!!

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 21:58

    I think their title win has more credibility than than the Liverpool one behind closed doors

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 21:59

      for11 replied:
      You mean the one they won in March ??

  • Comment posted by Attenborough, today at 21:57

    I'm searching for a play on words gag around Spalletti/Spaghetti....

    • Reply posted by GirthWindandFire, today at 22:06

      GirthWindandFire replied:
      Keep noodling on it, you’ll get there.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:56

    A title with no oil money involved, now there's a thing!

    • Reply posted by Attenborough, today at 22:04

      Attenborough replied:
      Plenty of oil in their hair in Maradona's time. Less so now of course

  • Comment posted by GeoffHa, today at 21:55

    The outstanding team, not just in Italy, but in Europe. The football they played in the periods before and after the World Cup was breathtaking. The last few weeks have been about finishing the job. And I don’t even know who’s their player of the season. Victor? Kvara? Kim? Lobotka? Wonderful.

    • Reply posted by Romski, today at 22:05

      Romski replied:
      Zieliński

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 21:54

    Farmers league

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 21:59

      A bit of sense replied:
      Why? Open your eyes. See the world!

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, today at 21:54

    Italians so passionate, fair play to this after Maradonna passing. Great title. Those who negative comment probably not watched one Serie A game and commenting for commenting sake as just sat in a room on their own, you lot not embarrassed how rubbish your existence is?

    • Reply posted by Myself ls, today at 21:57

      Myself ls replied:
      Serie A is great, and of course I am in a room on my own, why would anybody be commenting here, if they were at a party, that would be anti social

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 21:53

    Congratulations to Napoli.

    An outstanding achievement.

  • Comment posted by Howards Way, today at 21:53

    “You don’t know what you missed”. If you know, you know.

    • Reply posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:55

      Noisy Neighbour replied:
      Beautiful!!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 21:53

    I hope the place the banner that they did after Napoli won their first title in 87 out side the city’s cemetery “YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU MISSED”..

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 21:52

    Congratulations Napoli. 33 years, you deserve this. What a team

  • Comment posted by Ejis , today at 21:52

    Congratulations to Napoli, a really deserved title win

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 21:51

    Bravo Napoli. Well deserved to be Italian champions this season. Maradona (even though he wasn’t well liked) would be immensely proud.

    • Reply posted by Geek Centurion , today at 21:56

      Geek Centurion replied:
      I didn't know he wasn't liked in Napoli, thought they adored him? Thanks for the info.

  • Comment posted by D plays it cool, today at 21:51

    I love the fact a team from the South won the title in the North. The north has always look down on the south, not just litereally... lol. It was like a home game!! crazy. You wouldnt get that here. So pleased for them!

