Kirsty Howat (right) scored a fantastic winner at the Excelsior Stadium in Airdrie

Rangers salvaged their Scottish Women's Premier League title defence with a narrow Old Firm win against Celtic.

Kirsty Howat's powerful strike after the hour decided a closely-fought contest.

The victory means third-place Rangers are now only behind their rivals on goal difference, and both trail leaders Glasgow City by five points.

With four games left and both halves of the Old Firm still to face City, the league is set for an exciting finale.

That's why defending champions Rangers desperately needed victory against their rivals, who they had failed to beat in three attempts this season.

Malky Thomson's side had the better of the first half but were fortunate to go in at the break level, as Caitlin Hayes' header was harshly ruled out for a nudge by Natasha Flint on Rangers goalkeeper Victoria Esson.

The champions had tested Pamela Tajonar by half-time, in particular when Rachel McLauchlan's long-range drive was pushed onto the bar by the Celtic keeper, but it took something special to break the deadlock when play resumed.

Howat smashed a powerful shot in off the post after neat build-up by Rangers, who then had to withstand Celtic pressure.

Kelly Clark had the best chance to snatch a draw when Claire O'Riordan's flicked header was pushed into her path by Esson, but the captain's effort from four yards struck the outside of a post.

Rangers have struggled with conceding late goals this season, but held firm for a crucial win as they aim to build on their maiden title win last season.

Celtic are still in the hunt for their first title and a Champions League spot and host Glasgow City at Celtic Park on Thursday, while Rangers also host City on the final day of the season.

'It's an awful decision' - reaction

Celtic manager Fran Alonso on Sky Sports: "Extremely frustrated. We scored a legal goal in the first half. We are fighting for our lives - it's in our hands to win the league, and then it's an awful decision.

"We controlled the game, but they have quality and they punished us. Congratulations to them, but the [disallowed goal] affected the game in a massive way. No-one knows why [it was disallowed]; It cannot happen."

Rangers manager Malky Thomson on Sky Sports: "We spoke before the game about the importance of the three points. We'd have left ourselves a mountain to climb [if we hadn't won]. The girls were so composed to see that game out, which we've not done in previous games."