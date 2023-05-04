Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham City boss John Eustace will miss the final game of his first season in charge

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has received a one-match touchline ban and been fined £2,000 for "abusive" language to a match official.

The 43-year-old was sent to the stand by referee James Linington in Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat at Coventry City.

Eustace "admitted that his language during half-time was abusive and insulting towards a match official".

He will serve his ban when Sheffield United visit St Andrew's on Monday.

Eustace accepted the standard penalty and did not contest the Football Association charge.

Birmingham, the Championship's longest survivors, are 17th going into the final game of the season.