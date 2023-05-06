Last updated on .From the section Irish

On Sunday, Crusaders and Ballymena United will meet again in the Irish Cup final.

The Sky Blues, who last won the cup in 1989, hope to avenge last year's dramatic extra-time defeat by the Crues in the Windsor Park showpiece.

Sunday's match will be the 24th Irish Cup final of the 21st century. In that time, the finals have produced 64 goals from 56 different scorers.

But how many of those goalscorers can you remember? It's time to put your Irish Cup final knowledge to the test by attempting to name every scorer since 2000.

You'll have eight minutes to rack your brains. To help you out, we've provided the club, year and player's initials as hints.

Please note scorers in penalty shootouts do not count. Good luck!