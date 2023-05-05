Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Hibernian v St Mirren

Mykola Kukharevych and Rocky Bushiri could return to the Hibernian squad after their recent injury lay-offs, but Martin Boyle (knee), Kyle Magennis (pelvis) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are out.

St Mirren striker Tony Watt could miss the rest of the season with an ankle problem. The 29-year-old, on loan from Dundee United, picked up the injury at training on Wednesday and will have it scanned.

Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines for the trip to Easter Road, while Thierry Small is suspended.

Did you know? St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has never won at Hibs as a manager in the Scottish Premiership in seven attempts, six with Motherwell and a 3-0 defeat with the Buddies in October.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has concerns over Dean Cornelius and Harry Paton, while Ross Tierney's comeback has been delayed by a rolled ankle.

Joe Efford and Jonathan Obika are pushing for returns, but long-term absentees Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris remain out.

Kilmarnock have Joe Wright, Fraser Murray and Liam Polworth back from illness and injury, while Kyle Vassell could feature after a hamstring injury.

Ben Chrisene is still being troubled by a hamstring problem, and Innes Cameron and Chris Stokes remain out.

Did you know? Both of Motherwell and Kilmarnock's past two league meetings have been drawn; the two sides had only drawn two of their previous 22 Scottish Premiership encounters before this.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Livingston

Ross County remain without long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle), Ben Paton (knee) and Ross Callachan (knee), while Eamonn Brophy (thigh) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring) are both in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

Livingston's Ayo Obileye is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fellow defender Tom Parkes returned to the squad as an unused sub against Dundee United last time out but is likely to be used sparingly for the rest of this term as he builds up his fitness following 17 months out with knee problems.

Did you know? While a league-high 70% of Livingston's Scottish Premiership goals this season have come in the first half of matches (23/33), Ross County have a league-high ratio of 68% coming in the second half (19/28).

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Dundee Utd

St Johnstone welcome back defender Alex Mitchell after a hamstring injury. Nicky Clark is back running after ankle surgery, and Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane and Callum Booth are still short of fitness.

Dundee United have Glenn Middleton back in their squad following a hamstring injury while Jamie McGrath has shaken off the injury that forced him off against Livingston. Dylan Levitt (knee), Peter Pawlett (hamstring) and Liam Smith (ankle) remain out.

Did you know? St Johnstone are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with United for the first time since November 2015 but United have not conceded in any of their past five league visits to Perth.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hearts v Celtic (Sun, 14:15)

Hearts defender Michael Smith is set to remain sidelined with a hamstring injury. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime have recovered from long-term knee injuries but are unlikely to feature for another couple of weeks.

Craig Gordon (leg), Craig Halkett (knee) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are out for the season.

Celtic have lost Alistair Johnston (knock) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee surgery) since their win over Rangers, while James Forrest is still out with a muscle strain and Stephen Welsh has been ruled out with a knock.

Winger Liel Abada could make his comeback.

Did you know? Hearts have scored 24 goals in their nine games home league games while Celtic's past five league goals have been in the first half of games.

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Rangers' on-loan attacker Malik Tillman has been sent back to Bayern Munich with a hamstring problem which has ended his season.

Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent will also miss the visit of Aberdeen while Ryan Jack (knock), Antonio Colak (knock), Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Graeme Shinnie is still banned for Aberdeen, who will also be without forward Callum Roberts.

Did you know? Rangers have won their past five home league games while Aberdeen have won seven in a row in the Premiership, including a victory over Rangers at Pittodrie last month.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team