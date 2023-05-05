Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Ian Evatt guided Bolton Wanderers to victory in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley this season

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year contract to remain with the League One club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 41-year-old replaced Keith Hill in 2020 after the club were relegated for the second successive season.

He won promotion from League Two at the first attempt and has since guided them to the Papa Johns Trophy.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract at this great club," Evatt told the club's official website. external-link

"As a club, we spoke at great length about our aims and ambitions when I first joined and they haven't been achieved yet and they haven't changed.

"My staff, who help me every single day, have been a huge part of this journey and will continue to be on it with us. There's more hard work to come and I'm excited for the future."

Evatt has been influential in transforming the club's fortunes after two successive relegations had left Wanderers short of confidence after a turbulent time off the field.

Prior to joining the club, Evatt spent two seasons with Barrow and took them back to the English Football League for the first time in 48 years.

His time with Bolton started poorly, as they dropped to 20th in League Two by the February of his first season, but a remarkable end-of-season run of 15 wins in 20 games steered them to promotion.

Evatt has stabilised the club ever since, maintaining their position in League One, beating divisional leaders Plymouth 4-0 at Wembley in the Papa Johns Trophy final in April and qualifying for this season's play-offs with a game to spare.