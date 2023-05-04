Nigel Clough was appointed Mansfield Town boss in November 2020

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says he is discussing a new contract with the League Two club.

The 57-year-old's existing deal expires in the summer and he says he is already working on pre-season plans.

Clough's Stags can still reach the play-offs if they beat Colchester in their final game on Monday and results elsewhere go their way.

"We are having a good chat and hopefully things aren't far away," Clough said of his contract talks.

"We just carry on and plan as normal and put pre-season in place."

Clough is looking to lead the Stags into the play-offs for the second time in as many seasons, having taken the East Midlands club all the way to the play-off final 12 months ago where they lost to Port Vale at Wembley.

The former Sheffield United, Derby County and Burton boss has already said the Stags would need "a miracle" to again finish in the top seven, with his side three points adrift of Salford, Carlisle and Bradford - who all have a superior goal difference.

Stags count cost of injuries

Injury woes, which at times left Clough with just 12 first-team players available to him, have hampered Mansfield this season.

Clough says being in with a chance of reaching the play-offs with a game to go after such setbacks gives him high hopes for the future.

"I think we have a very good chance for next season if we don't make it on Monday," he told BBC Sport.

"I think the squad we have in place has proven themselves over the past nine months. Without the injuries we'd certainly be in the top seven and maybe closer to the top three.

"If we can stay clear of injuries there is no reason why we can't take that forward next season. I hope we get the opportunity."

One of the players that Mansfield will be without on Monday will be Elliott Hewitt - who collected a number of player of the season honours at the club's award ceremony at the weekend - after the defender was ruled our for the next 10 months with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old confirmed that he is due to undergo surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in "about five weeks".

"I just need to get swelling down in the knee and some strength into it before they operate and that will help me after the operation," he said.

"A few of the lads have done it [ACL injuries] before and are back playing fine so I just have to look to them.

"I've got good team-mates here, good staff and a good family at home so I'm sure I'll be alright."