Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson says Premier League manager changes late on in season are 'strange'

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson talking to Sam Allardyce in 2021 when Allardyce was in charge of West Brom
Sam Allardyce, pictured when he was in charge of West Brom in 2021, manages Leeds for the first time on Saturday when they travel to Manchester City

Changing managers late in the season is "strange" as new coaches do not have "magic dust" for struggling teams, says Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

On Wednesday, Sam Allardyce replaced Javi Gracia as Leeds manager for the final four games of the season.

He and Hodgson are two of six Premier League managers who will finish the season on an interim basis.

"I don't quite know what the new manager is really expected to do," said Hodgson, who was appointed in March.

Palace were three points above the relegation zone and on a 12-match winless run in all competitions when Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira.

He has since led them to the 40-point mark and has effectively secured their top-flight status for next season.

"I must say I do find it a little bit strange to see that there are so many changes so very, very late in the season," Hodgson said.

"There is no magic, there is no dust you can sprinkle over the team, you can only work with the players who are there.

"It will be if the players can react to the new manager and find something they haven't found before.

"If I was the owner of the club, I'd be asking the question if they find something that hasn't been there before, what's stopped them up to this point?"

Ruben Selles at Southampton, Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Dean Smith at Leicester and Ryan Mason at Tottenham will also see out the season as interim bosses.

A total of 13 managers have been sacked this season, which is a Premier League record, with only Graham Potter at Brighton having left of his own accord.

"When the owners of clubs, chairman and sporting directors see that the dream of staying in the Premier League disappear then they feel they've got to do something," Hodgson added.

"The issue in particular is that it's happening very, very late."

Palace are next in action on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 BST).

"We're also seeing the new incumbent given very little time, six or seven games and with Sam's case four games, you are really in the realms of magic dust when you only have four games to play."

  • Comment posted by Gandalf On The Grass, today at 13:22

    It really comes down to psychology when struggling clubs appoint a new manager late in the season. New boss comes in and tries to motivate the players alongside a strategy of tighter defending. Sometimes the players respond. Leeds have left it very late though for anyone to motivate them out of the situation.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:21

    Not that he's wrong, but Hodgson came in when Palace had 11 games remaining and the club had just come off the back of a very tricky run of fixtures. I think Vieira could feel hard done by with the sacking as well as Hodgson has done so far, and a bit of self-reflection wouldn't go amiss. Interesting to see what direction Palace go in the summer.

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 13:21

    Strange but owners have little choice in order to change their season... they wouldn't dare replace themselves would they!? The most odd managerial changes seem to be out of desperation after the mid season transfer window, as new managers have limited opportunity to really change things . New manager bounce does often have an impact however, so it'll continue to happen. Players never at fault?

  • Comment posted by Jotas Headkick, today at 13:20

    2 pints of merlot and a glass of shewwy

  • Comment posted by Threepwood, today at 13:19

    Ultimately the money earned from staying in the PL is totally worth the gamble of the manager merry-go-round.

    Statistically I believe the "new manager bounce" is a thing, but it's interesting to try and work out why.

  • Comment posted by Mr Standfast, today at 13:19

    It's a pathetic state of affairs.

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 13:18

    He's right to call it out even though he benefits from it. True dignity from Roy

  • Comment posted by DarthVegan77, today at 13:15

    Manager who was appointed late in the season says appointing managers late in the season is "strange". Self-awareness appears to be a thing of the past.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:18

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Bear in mind he is 492 years old on his 87th spell as Crystal Palace manager so he is forgiven for being a little forgetful.

