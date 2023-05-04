Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce, pictured when he was in charge of West Brom in 2021, manages Leeds for the first time on Saturday when they travel to Manchester City

Changing managers late in the season is "strange" as new coaches do not have "magic dust" for struggling teams, says Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

On Wednesday, Sam Allardyce replaced Javi Gracia as Leeds manager for the final four games of the season.

He and Hodgson are two of six Premier League managers who will finish the season on an interim basis.

"I don't quite know what the new manager is really expected to do," said Hodgson, who was appointed in March.

Palace were three points above the relegation zone and on a 12-match winless run in all competitions when Hodgson took over from Patrick Vieira.

He has since led them to the 40-point mark and has effectively secured their top-flight status for next season.

"I must say I do find it a little bit strange to see that there are so many changes so very, very late in the season," Hodgson said.

"There is no magic, there is no dust you can sprinkle over the team, you can only work with the players who are there.

"It will be if the players can react to the new manager and find something they haven't found before.

"If I was the owner of the club, I'd be asking the question if they find something that hasn't been there before, what's stopped them up to this point?"

Ruben Selles at Southampton, Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Dean Smith at Leicester and Ryan Mason at Tottenham will also see out the season as interim bosses.

A total of 13 managers have been sacked this season, which is a Premier League record, with only Graham Potter at Brighton having left of his own accord.

"When the owners of clubs, chairman and sporting directors see that the dream of staying in the Premier League disappear then they feel they've got to do something," Hodgson added.

"The issue in particular is that it's happening very, very late."

Palace are next in action on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 BST).

"We're also seeing the new incumbent given very little time, six or seven games and with Sam's case four games, you are really in the realms of magic dust when you only have four games to play."