Jay Stansfield was an academy player at Exeter City before moving to Fulham

Jay Stansfield says joining Exeter City on loan from Fulham has been the best thing for his career.

The 20-year-old moved back to his boyhood club from the Premier League side on the summer transfer deadline.

He followed in the footsteps of his late father Adam and has gone on to score six goals in 38 appearances for City this season.

"Dropping down the divisions was the best thing to do personally," Stansfield told BBC Sport.

"I've come here and developed as a player and learnt a lot about myself and a lot about how to react on the pitch.

"I think playing in the Premier League is brilliant, but I'm still only 20 and I've got a lot to learn and more experience to gain.

"League One's a great level to play in, it's tough but enjoyable and is challenging."

Stansfield came to Exeter having made three Premier League appearances for Fulham in August and his high-energy style has been a favourite of fans at St James Park.

"He's a fantastic character and individual first and foremost, but on top of that he's a football player with huge potential," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Sport.

"He's learned a lot, I think it's been fantastic loan for him in terms of what he's got in terms of game-time first and foremost.

"He's gone through a full range of different emotions and experiences that for a young player is amazing.

"I think he's a player of Premier League potential, whether he fulfils that is down to him."

Jay Stansfield was named EFL Young Player of the Month for October

Stansfield's father was an Exeter City player when he died of cancer in 2010 aged 31.

He played more than 140 games for the Devon club across four seasons, scoring 37 goals - and Jay has worn the number nine shirt that the club retired in the wake of his father's death.

"I can't thank everyone at Exeter - the club, the players, all the staff, and especially the fans - enough for welcoming me back here with such open arms, and sticking by me. I went 23 games without a goal and some fans can turn massively and show disbelief in you, but these fans have stuck by me the whole way," he said.

"Everyone remembers my Dad here, but I came here to make a name for myself and I think I have done that.

"We're very different people at different levels in our career at my age, but its a privilege to come here and wear that shirt, not just for me but my family."