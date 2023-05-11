Close menu

Premier League: What has been your club's biggest disappointment this season?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

One Big Question banner shows Jesse Lingard and Steven Gerrard with line stating: Your Club's Biggest Disappointment of the season

Not everything in a football season goes to plan.

Some things do not work out how clubs or fans envisaged. Often little harm is done but, at times, the cost of mistakes, poor choices or strategic errors can be significant.

So we wondered what has been the biggest disappointment of the season at your club and asked our Premier League fan writers to offer their verdict.

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTVexternal-link

We have had a fantastic season so far with many positives including consistently being at the top of the Premier League. Our biggest disappointment is that we were not able to get a win over our title contenders Man City in our home or away fixtures.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcastexternal-link

He promised so much in pre-season with bullish talk about pushing for Europe. However, reported fall outs and poor results left Steven Gerrard in an untenable position. It was following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in October that the board dismissed the Liverpool legend, bringing in Unai Emery which has led to a remarkable change for Aston Villa.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Netexternal-link

Our appalling run post-World Cup was our biggest disappointment of the season, losing six on the spin, only scoring in one game. In total it was nine games without a win, scoring only four. It begs the question of where we could be, had we avoided such a hideous patch.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesottedexternal-link

It's hard to find anything disappointing about an outstanding season. But as I have to pick one thing, I will say our early exits from both cup competitions. Losing to Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup and then West Ham in the FA Cup third round felt like wasted opportunities, given our comfortable league position.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagullsexternal-link

If I had to be pushed on this, it has to be losing the FA Cup semi-final.

Gutting and heartbreaking not just for fans but the team and especially Solly March. I don't hold him responsible. We outplayed Manchester United on so many levels, so to lose on penalties is a kick in the teeth.

But we bounced back and our campaign carries on. Europe here we come... fingers crossed!

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancastexternal-link

Where to start? Graham Potter's reign was disastrous, more than £1bn worth of football talent has been posted as 'missing' on milk cartons and the Blues are on for their worst season since 1996. Ultimately, the buck stops with the owners. Thankfully, they are aware of all this already.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beakexternal-link

The departure of Patrick Vieira was perhaps a surprise to many and there were several reasons why the board came to that decision. But the biggest disappointment was the lack of support the Frenchman received from the board for both the summer and January transfer windows.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girlexternal-link

A catastrophic January window left us with no new signings and turned up the anger in the fanbase to boiling point. It may be too late six games before the end of the season for a finally-fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin to save us. We should have had more options.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy Endexternal-link

The single sour note from Fulham's fabulous first season back in the top tier is the club's outrageous season ticket hike for next term, which averages out at an 18% increase. Pricing out lifelong fans during a cost-of-living crisis is not what London's oldest professional club should be known for.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Tooexternal-link

Leeds United's biggest disappointment this season has been... this season! We're currently fighting to stay in the Premier League, have been under four different managers throughout the past three months and the football has mostly not been a pleasure to watch. At all. It has been very underwhelming to say the least.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTVexternal-link

I think the obvious one to blame this season is Brendan Rodgers himself. His stubbornness is the reason we are fighting relegation. When Dean Smith came in, we took five points from a total of 12 up to the Everton match and, if we had such consistency six months ago, I think we would have had a mid-table season.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrapexternal-link

A 7-0 win against Manchester United followed by a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth - just one example of Liverpool's inability to turn corners and build from a position of strength this season. A lack of consistency until recently has left Liverpool making a late charge for a Champions League spot rather than challenging for the title.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Rambleexternal-link

The ticketing situation has been baffling to the most loyal of supporters. Not only did the club make a mess of the ticket criteria for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Real Madrid, but they also made a complete hash of the sales for the final game of the season at Brentford.

In the space of a week, the club managed to frustrate season ticket holders, matchday members, the entire 18-25 year old demographic and also those with the highest amount of loyalty points.

Quite the achievement for a club doing lots of things right in so many ways.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty Newsexternal-link

The biggest disappointment for Manchester United this season was the 7-0 defeat at Anfield. It was a freak result and while fans get over these, the manner in which we capitulated against our fiercest rivals was inexcusable. I think the fact we conceded six goals in the second half will forever haunt me.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFCexternal-link

Newcastle fans have not had many reasons to be disappointed this season. However, if I was to be hyper-critical, it would be the amount of draws we have accumulated. Eleven draws so far including against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leeds at home. Those could have confirmed Champions League football if things had gone differently.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tourexternal-link

Biggest disappointment has to be Jesse Lingard.

All Forest fans were excited after the signing of Jesse because of his achievements with other clubs. Injuries and his form in the league have been poor and he hasn't hit his usual heights.

A fantastic player but just not good enough this season for Forest.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Numberexternal-link

The biggest disappointment this season comes down to director of football Rasmus Ankersen. He failed with his stubborn transfer policy of buying youthful and inexperienced players without providing us with a solid goal threat. His managerial appointments have been costly. Trusting an inexperienced manager with the job of sorting out the mess Nathan Jones put us in is inexcusable.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Roseexternal-link

Leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 August, following an opening day 4-1 victory over Southampton, I confidently boasted that Dejan Kulusevski would score 15 league goals this season. He has scored twice with three games remaining. A mixture of injuries, bad form and, arguably, poor management have led to the right-sided forward being largely ineffective.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammersexternal-link

This year has not been one to shout about for West Ham. The biggest disappointment is how we went from the brink of a Europa League final last May to battling relegation this season. Our subsequent recruitment seemed to all but set us up for a third consecutive campaign pushing for Europe but we have been so underwhelming

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TVexternal-link

Goncalo Guedes was one signing that failed to live up to expectations. After just 12 starts, six substitute appearances, two goals and one assist, the 26-year-old's Wolves career appears to be over. His failure to settle was so extensive that the club allowed him - a £27m player - to join Benfica in January without a loan fee.

  • Comment posted by bandido, today at 09:44

    Biggest disappointment was not sacking Gerrard and appointing Emery earlier. Total fraud of a manager, and now pundit! Couldn’t give a flying f what you have to say Stevie - I was unfortunate to watch ‘your’ tactics and they were shite.

  • Comment posted by Abadacus, today at 09:42

    Southampton: everything. Poor player recruitment, poor management recruitment (Nathan Jones for crying out loud 🙈), bloated squad, not knowing our best starting XI, apathy in the stands with fans meekly accepting our fate. We’ll finally be out of our misery on Saturday. I hope.

  • Comment posted by Boban, today at 09:37

    So funny how deluded Liverpool fans are ..... challenging for the title hahahaha not without the bias that won it for you last time, their biggest regret must be not bribing the refs again

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:37

    The biggest question is why Manchester City have been allowed to cheat the system to 'win' five of the last six league titles?

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 09:35

    Our biggest disappointment this season is not winning the league by now because then we could fully concentrate on the champions league and FA cup final. We will win the treble easy peasy lemon squeezy. We are Manchester City and all we do is win. We score for fun. 😃😃😃

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 09:34

    For me as an Arsenal fan, it's Saliba getting injured at the worst possible time - defence has completely crumbled without him. But finishing 2nd and making a statement of intent to at least TRY to win the league will be a good season as far as I'm concerned. I'm sure the trolls will say differently.

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 09:32

    Our 7-0 thrashing by the Scousers is one of a million things to be disappointed about this season. It’s the inconsistency and the inability to fight for a game that is so incredibly galling to watch. We have light years to go before we get to where Citeh are at the moment, despite winning a cup earlier in the season.

    • Reply posted by PetreDyche, today at 09:38

      PetreDyche replied:
      Like Arsenal, it only took 1 or 2 injuries/suspensions for the wheels to fall off at United. Hopefully something that will be addressed in the summer, long overdue a proper clear out, starting with the owners.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 09:30

    Southampton's is not replacing Hasenhuttl in the summer with a talented manager. Everything stems from that- the clueless selections, formations, tactics etc.. Been the same for the last 4 years

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 09:30

    Steven Gerrard being sacked at Villa. It is his team that is now doing so well in the premiership. Pity he wasn't given more time

  • Comment posted by TT, today at 09:29

    Biggest disappointment is that the Glazers are still in place & the only offers they got are between more hedge fund horrors, an environmental nightmare or state ownership, on the face of it making us no better than PSG, Newcastle & CFG.

  • Comment posted by Fox, today at 09:28

    We beat Southampton 9-0 and then decided to buy their defence. Went downhill in around 2021

  • Comment posted by Razza, today at 09:27

    Brentford can hold its head up high.

    Not going to comment on other teams, I’m sure their supporters are better informed than I.

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 09:26

    "he hasn't hit his usual heights.
    A fantastic player but just not good enough this season for Forest."

    Jesse Lingard is a 'fantastic player' ???
    His 'usual heights' ? I thought he was usually rubbish.

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 09:38

      Boban replied:
      He did OK at WestvHam

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 09:23

    Harry Maguire not playing enough, that's got to be the disappointment of the season.

  • Comment posted by John The Wise One, today at 09:21

    Biggest disappointment for many will be seeing Man U doing reasonably well.

    • Reply posted by Boban, today at 09:38

      Boban replied:
      Rather see it than LiVARpool

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 09:21

    Spending £80m on Antony. What a terrible waste of money that looks like. Surely ETH must have known he was worth a quarter of that.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 09:18

    The amount of draws? This newcastle "specialist" is a fool. We're in a champions league spot, so why are they complaining. How about losing the cabarao Cup final... thicko!

    • Reply posted by Razza, today at 09:28

      Razza replied:
      Think it through, the article was about disappointment, Newcastle done well, however that was to be expected with moneybags owners.

