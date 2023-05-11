Not everything in a football season goes to plan.

Some things do not work out how clubs or fans envisaged. Often little harm is done but, at times, the cost of mistakes, poor choices or strategic errors can be significant.

So we wondered what has been the biggest disappointment of the season at your club and asked our Premier League fan writers to offer their verdict.

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV

We have had a fantastic season so far with many positives including consistently being at the top of the Premier League. Our biggest disappointment is that we were not able to get a win over our title contenders Man City in our home or away fixtures.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast

He promised so much in pre-season with bullish talk about pushing for Europe. However, reported fall outs and poor results left Steven Gerrard in an untenable position. It was following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in October that the board dismissed the Liverpool legend, bringing in Unai Emery which has led to a remarkable change for Aston Villa.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net

Our appalling run post-World Cup was our biggest disappointment of the season, losing six on the spin, only scoring in one game. In total it was nine games without a win, scoring only four. It begs the question of where we could be, had we avoided such a hideous patch.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted

It's hard to find anything disappointing about an outstanding season. But as I have to pick one thing, I will say our early exits from both cup competitions. Losing to Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup and then West Ham in the FA Cup third round felt like wasted opportunities, given our comfortable league position.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

If I had to be pushed on this, it has to be losing the FA Cup semi-final.

Gutting and heartbreaking not just for fans but the team and especially Solly March. I don't hold him responsible. We outplayed Manchester United on so many levels, so to lose on penalties is a kick in the teeth.

But we bounced back and our campaign carries on. Europe here we come... fingers crossed!

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast

Where to start? Graham Potter's reign was disastrous, more than £1bn worth of football talent has been posted as 'missing' on milk cartons and the Blues are on for their worst season since 1996. Ultimately, the buck stops with the owners. Thankfully, they are aware of all this already.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak

The departure of Patrick Vieira was perhaps a surprise to many and there were several reasons why the board came to that decision. But the biggest disappointment was the lack of support the Frenchman received from the board for both the summer and January transfer windows.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl

A catastrophic January window left us with no new signings and turned up the anger in the fanbase to boiling point. It may be too late six games before the end of the season for a finally-fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin to save us. We should have had more options.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End

The single sour note from Fulham's fabulous first season back in the top tier is the club's outrageous season ticket hike for next term, which averages out at an 18% increase. Pricing out lifelong fans during a cost-of-living crisis is not what London's oldest professional club should be known for.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too

Leeds United's biggest disappointment this season has been... this season! We're currently fighting to stay in the Premier League, have been under four different managers throughout the past three months and the football has mostly not been a pleasure to watch. At all. It has been very underwhelming to say the least.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

I think the obvious one to blame this season is Brendan Rodgers himself. His stubbornness is the reason we are fighting relegation. When Dean Smith came in, we took five points from a total of 12 up to the Everton match and, if we had such consistency six months ago, I think we would have had a mid-table season.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

A 7-0 win against Manchester United followed by a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth - just one example of Liverpool's inability to turn corners and build from a position of strength this season. A lack of consistency until recently has left Liverpool making a late charge for a Champions League spot rather than challenging for the title.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble

The ticketing situation has been baffling to the most loyal of supporters. Not only did the club make a mess of the ticket criteria for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Real Madrid, but they also made a complete hash of the sales for the final game of the season at Brentford.

In the space of a week, the club managed to frustrate season ticket holders, matchday members, the entire 18-25 year old demographic and also those with the highest amount of loyalty points.

Quite the achievement for a club doing lots of things right in so many ways.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News

The biggest disappointment for Manchester United this season was the 7-0 defeat at Anfield. It was a freak result and while fans get over these, the manner in which we capitulated against our fiercest rivals was inexcusable. I think the fact we conceded six goals in the second half will forever haunt me.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC

Newcastle fans have not had many reasons to be disappointed this season. However, if I was to be hyper-critical, it would be the amount of draws we have accumulated. Eleven draws so far including against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leeds at home. Those could have confirmed Champions League football if things had gone differently.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour

Biggest disappointment has to be Jesse Lingard.

All Forest fans were excited after the signing of Jesse because of his achievements with other clubs. Injuries and his form in the league have been poor and he hasn't hit his usual heights.

A fantastic player but just not good enough this season for Forest.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number

The biggest disappointment this season comes down to director of football Rasmus Ankersen. He failed with his stubborn transfer policy of buying youthful and inexperienced players without providing us with a solid goal threat. His managerial appointments have been costly. Trusting an inexperienced manager with the job of sorting out the mess Nathan Jones put us in is inexcusable.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose

Leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 August, following an opening day 4-1 victory over Southampton, I confidently boasted that Dejan Kulusevski would score 15 league goals this season. He has scored twice with three games remaining. A mixture of injuries, bad form and, arguably, poor management have led to the right-sided forward being largely ineffective.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers

This year has not been one to shout about for West Ham. The biggest disappointment is how we went from the brink of a Europa League final last May to battling relegation this season. Our subsequent recruitment seemed to all but set us up for a third consecutive campaign pushing for Europe but we have been so underwhelming

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV

Goncalo Guedes was one signing that failed to live up to expectations. After just 12 starts, six substitute appearances, two goals and one assist, the 26-year-old's Wolves career appears to be over. His failure to settle was so extensive that the club allowed him - a £27m player - to join Benfica in January without a loan fee.