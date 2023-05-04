Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Gracia took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019

Javi Gracia has defended his record as Leeds manager following his sacking.

Gracia was replaced by Sam Allardyce this week with four games of the Premier League season remaining.

Leeds were 19th in the table when Gracia took over from Jesse Marsch in February, and are currently 17th - above the relegation zone on goal difference.

"We got 11 points in my 11 matches," Gracia told the Athletic. external-link

"Everton got eight points, Leicester and Southampton took six and (Nottingham) Forest five. So everyone else down there got fewer."

Gracia, who was also in charge for an FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Fulham, earned wins against Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest in his first six league games.

However, Leeds lost four of their next five matches, including a 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, a 6-1 loss to Liverpool and 4-1 defeat by Bournemouth.

"We are in a moment during the last few games that were not what we hoped, but, from another point of view, other teams are doing worse than us. So you can be optimistic in some way," Gracia said.

"My evaluation of my work is that we could have done things better, of course, but we arrived in a difficult position with 10 matches without a win.

"We left the team outside the drop zone. So this is the evaluation that is most crude and real, about points and the place in the table. It is the most objective verdict."

Leeds confirmed Gracia's sacking and Allardyce's appointment on Wednesday, but he said he was told by owner Andrea Radrizanni on Monday.

"It was my birthday," said 53-year-old Gracia. "It was a phone call."

Director of football Victor Orta left by mutual consent after disagreeing with the board over the decision to sack Gracia.

Gracia said: "I can honestly say my time at Leeds has been an enriching experience and the human qualities of Victor Orta have been an authentic pleasure to be around.

"It's been a very intense period. It hurt me a lot to lose my job, but I have to say Victor's exit is just as difficult for me, if not more."